Maine Lobsters Photo by Photo by Louis Hansel on Unsplash

Why is Maine the Lobster Capital of the World?

The lobster has been a part of the fabric of coastal communities in Maine for centuries. For years, the lobster has been one of Maine's most important economic drivers. Lobstering is one of the state's oldest industries. Lobsters are easy to catch in cold water, and Lobster meat tastes delicious and tender.

Maine's lobster industry has been hailed as a highly successful and sustainable fishery. Last year, the state's lobster catch was the country's highest, accounting for 80 percent of the U.S.'s total catches. A record 100 million pounds of lobster were hauled in.

The state's seafood industry significantly contributes to the economy, averaging $1 billion annually. Lobstering is the primary source of revenue for the state's fishermen. There are roughly 5,600 licensed lobstermen and an almost limitless number of restaurants serving the delicacy.

Maine's lobster industry is the economic engine behind the other coastal communities along the coast. As a result of its growth, it has also had an impact on the local ecosystem.

A recent study found that the lobster industry has a total economic impact of nearly $1.7 billion. This includes the value of the catch, dock, and other related businesses that supply the industry. It also contributes to the state's economy through direct employment and the supply chain that supports it.

Maine's lobster fishery is the largest in the United States. It is a reliable source of income for local fishermen. Still, a pending disease outbreak could devastate the state's sturdily-built fishing industry.

Although lobster is a big fish in the ocean, the lobster industry's true success may lie in the long term. Some fishermen fear that the lobstering industry's future will be bleak. They believe that climate change will hurt lobsters. Others are promoting the idea of diversifying the state's fisheries.

Lobstering is still a viable business for many young fishermen despite the challenges. The lobster craze has encouraged new generations of Maine's lobstermen to buy expensive custom boats or mortgage their families' lives to pursue their dream of becoming a lobsterman. Similarly, shrimp fishermen are finding themselves squeezed out of the lucrative industry.

Despite the challenges, lobstering is more prosperous than it was a generation ago. Unlike other fisheries in Maine, the lobster industry has survived well into the 21st century. During the mid-twentieth century, 50 percent of Maine's fishing revenues came from lobstering. But, since the 1990s, the percentage has steadily risen. Only a handful of states boast significant lobster harvests, but the industry is thriving in Maine.

Author, William Zimmerman for The East Coast Traveler