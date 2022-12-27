7 Best Must-Try Burgers In Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=292jqn_0jqP9Ye900
Photo byPhoto: Tookie’s Burgers in Kemah

TEXAS - Whether you want a quick lunch or date night, several must-try burgers in Texas will satisfy any hunger. The east coast traveler has compiled a list of our favorite places to eat in the state to help you decide where to visit when you are in the area.

Where Are The Burgers In Texas?

Tookie's Burgers in Kemah

Located on the waterfront in Kemah, Texas, Tookie's is a down-home joint that serves signature burgers and casual fare. It is also the site of a popular TV show on the Travel Channel. Tookie's has been around since 1975, making it a local favorite in Kemah.

Dugg Burger in Dallas

Located in Dallas' hip Preston Hollow Village, Dugg Burger offers a variety of delicious burgers and other menu items. In addition to their brick-and-mortar locations, they also deliver burgers and other foodstuffs to your door.

Chris Madrid's in San Antonio

Located at 1900 Blanco Road in San Antonio, Chris Madrid's has been a local institution for years, serving signature burgers and buns. They also serve nachos and chalupas, along with a selection of margaritas.

Tejas Burger Joint in Tomball

Earlier this week, Tomball's Tejas BBQ & Chocolate announced they would open a new burger joint. The menu will include six signature burgers based on a half-pound ground beef patty.

Wallbangers in Corpus Christi

Located in Northwest Corpus Christi, Wallbanger's is a local favorite for a good reason. This is the place to go for all your grub fixes, from burgers to fried chicken and ice cream to the best milkshakes.

Kincaid's Hamburgers in Fort Worth

Whether you want to eat a juicy, lean hamburger or a delicious milkshake, Kincaid's Hamburgers Fort Worth, Texas, is a place to try. The restaurant offers a variety of delicious, old-fashioned hamburgers, as well as cheeseburgers and onion strings.

Toro Burger Bar in El Paso

The Toro Burger Bar is located in El Paso, Texas, and offers an eclectic selection of burgers and grub.

Written by William Zimmerman for The East Coast Traveler.

