PHILADELPHIA– Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia was announced today as the new Title Sponsor of the 123rd annual Mummers Parade in Philadelphia, to be presented on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

2023 Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia Mummers Parade will feature participants from the Fancy, Wench, Comic, and String Band divisions. In addition to these performances, the parade broadcast will include appearances from Mummers personalities, local celebrities, and sponsors.

The addition of Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, as the title sponsor, has made it possible for the Mummers Parade to broadcast live on WDPN-TV (MeTV2), WFMZ.com, and the WFMZ+ app available on Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, IOS, and Android devices for the first time in the parade’s history.

Viewers can watch the broadcast from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. across all platforms. The on-air hosts of the parade will be Larry Mendte and Dawn Stensland, who will be joined by Megan McFarland, providing commentary for the Comics, Wenches, and Fancy divisions, and David Grzybowski, for the String Band division. In addition, Dennis Pellegrino, Captain of the Murray Comic Club, and Sam Regalbuto, President of the String Band Association, will provide firsthand insight throughout the parade.

“We are thrilled to be the title sponsor of the 2023 Mummers Parade,” said Joe Billhimer, General Manager of Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia. “The Mummers Parade is a New Year’s Day tradition in Philadelphia and when we were approached with the opportunity to provide support, it was a no-brainer. Along with our community partners, we’re excited to keep the tradition alive, allowing fans both near and far the opportunity to tune in to the live broadcast on WDPN-TV (MeTV2) and experience the action.”

MeTV2 and WFMZ-TV President and GM Barry Fisher said, “The Mummers reached out to us just a few weeks ago asking if we could help save the parade for TV viewers. Generally, we would like several months to plan and prepare for a great event such as the Mummers Parade. However, with the cooperation and support of Live! Casino and Hotel, The City, IBEW, and Mummers, we were able to commit to producing this year’s parade in just a few weeks.” MeTV2 can be viewed over the air, cable, and satellite

“We are excited for this new era of the Mummers Parade. The Mummers are thankful to Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia and WDPN-TV (MeTV2) for their support. We are pleased that our parade will be on television for our local audiences and online for all our fans around the world,” said Sam Regalbuto, President of the String Band Association.

The Mummers look forward to a spectacular 2023 Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia Mummers Parade January 1, 2023. At this time, the Mummers are still seeking donations for the 2023 parade and encourage fans to make a financial contribution by visiting www.donatemummers.com. The Philadelphia Mummers String Band Association is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization; all donations are tax-deductible.