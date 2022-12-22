Where Are the Best Coffee Shops in Washington, DC?

Coffee Shops DC Photo by Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash

WASHINGTON, DC - There are many places where you can drink coffee in Washington, DC. Some are more popular than others. If you plan a city trip, you'll want to check out some of these places. The following list of coffee shops below was compiled from suggestions from our readers and editors at The East Coast Traveler.

Swing's Coffee Roasters

If you're a caffeine fiend, you might want to check out Swing's Coffee Roasters. These roasters have been roasting coffee in Alexandria for over 100 years. They have two locations in D.C., including one on 14th Street.

You'll find various coffee options at Swing's Coffee Roasters. There's a full menu of espresso, coffee drinks, and pastries. Guests can get their orders delivered to their door or picked up in person.

The coffee bar in the Metropolitan Square Building features a 25-foot-long countertop and a pastry display. Brushed brass back bar counters and antique glass add to the space's industrial feel.

Qualia Coffee Roasters

Qualia Coffee Roasters is one of the best coffee shops in Washington, DC, which has earned a place in the local coffee culture. Located in the Petworth neighborhood, the shop sources beans from Latin America and Ethiopia and roasts them in-house. The quality of the coffee is top-notch, with plenty of options to choose from.

The shop offers various tasting flights to help customers better understand what they're drinking. Every sip begins with a commitment to ethical sourcing and sustainability.

Maketto's Coffee

Maketto is a cross-disciplinary concept incorporating a restaurant, coffee shop, bar, and clothing store. Located on H Street, NE, it offers a unique experience for locals and tourists.

Maketto is owned by Chef Erik Bruner-Yang, who also operates several restaurants. Dom Adams and Steve Place join him as partners. They have plans to add a tea selection and expand their prepared lunch options.

The menu at Maketto is influenced by Cambodian and Taiwanese cuisine. It features an open kitchen, an outdoor patio, and various seating areas.

Swings Coffee

Swings Coffee Bar is the place for you if you're looking for a coffee shop with a mid-century modern design. Located on the bottom floor of an office building, Swings Coffee Bar is a few minutes from The White House and the Georgia Ave-Petworth Metro station. This is a great spot to grab a cup of joe while studying, working on your laptop, or playing a round of ping pong.

The back bar features a plethora of antique glass and wood, which makes for a cool, unique, and functional coffee area. You can order a draft latte, a smooth and creamy combination of coffee and milk.

Tryst Coffee Shop

If you are a resident of the District of Columbia, you have several options when it comes to coffee shops. For example, Starbucks in Adams Morgan is a well-known hangout for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) community. But if you're looking for a less commercialized establishment, there are a few local establishments you should know about. One of them is the Tryst coffee shop.

Tryst is a small but famous coffee house in Washington, DC. The coffee shop offers a solid menu of latte art and a few other alcoholic beverages. The cafe is open from 10 am to midnight on weekdays and noon to midnight on weekends.

La Coop

La Coop Coffee opened its first shop in Washington, DC, earlier this month. The coffee company, founded by agronomist Juan Luis Salazar Cano, aims to help coffee farmers get better prices.

The Association of Coffee Growers of Union Cantinil in Guatemala produces coffee from this coffee shop. The group's farmer members have implemented new quality controls to earn better prices. This has helped reinvest in their home communities.

The founder of La Coop, Juan Luis Salazar Cano, is also a U.S. citizen and serves the coffee directly to patrons in the District.

Cafe Riggs

Cafe Riggs is located inside the Riggs Hotel in Washington, D.C. The restaurant serves all-day dining, from breakfast to dinner. There are plenty of choices on the menu, including eggs and egg sandwiches, smoothies, and overnight oats. It also offers a buffet.

The menu is all about classics with a modern spin. You can find a seafood platter, oysters and scallop ceviche, French toast, and steak frites on the menu. Besides the menu, you can also order drinks at the bar.

Baker's Daughter

Baker's Daughter is an upscale market and cafe specializing in prepared food and beverages. The company operates three locations in Washington, D.C., and plans to open two new locations in the coming months. One will be in Chinatown, and the other is expected to open later this month in the downtown vicinity. Its latest outpost will serve as a pickup or delivery hub for the city's affluent. It will boast the city's largest selection of gourmet grocery items.

Written by William Zimmerman at The East Coast Traveler