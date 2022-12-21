Where Are the Best Coffee Shops in Philadelphia?

Photo by unsplash

PHILADELPHIA - If you're looking for a great place to grab a cup of coffee in the city, you're in luck. Philadelphia is home to some of the best coffee shops in the country. Here are just a few.

Elixr Coffee Roasters

Elixr Coffee is a Philadelphia-based specialty coffee roaster that started in 2010. The shop was born out of a small Fishtown coffee house in 2010 but has since grown to include four retail locations and a roastery in Center City.

It offers a wide selection of single-origin beans, espresso drinks and pour-overs. Elixr also offers an omakase-style tasting flight.

Elixr's award-winning coffee comes from its roasting facility, a 2,000-square-foot space in Callowhill. Elixr uses Diedrich IR-12 to roast their coffee, which is , then sold in bag-in-box packaging that is environmentally friendly.

Elixr's bag-in-box packaging won Best New Package at the Specialty Coffee Expo. Elixr also sells its coffee online. Aside from coffee, Elixr also sells tote bags and bumper stickers.

Bodhi Coffee

A bit further north of the city's center, you'll find the ReAnimator Cafe, a restaurant and roastery. Their espresso drinks are the best in town. They also serve a delicious vegetarian Shakshuka. A Middle Eastern entree, it includes poached eggs in a tomato sauce, as well as mushrooms, chickpeas, and hummus.

Greenstreet

The Greenstreet Coffee Company is not new to Philly. It is part of a more extensive roasting operation and offers expertly crafted beverages and local goods. This coffee shop is located inside a Mediterranean cafe called Renata's Kitchen.

As of the time of writing this review, there are three retail locations. In addition to the flagship store, there are two other aforementioned locations. The first is on the outskirts of Graduate Hospital, and the other is a posh little cafe in the Fitler Square district.

La Colombe

La Colombe is a Philadelphia coffee house that was founded in 1994. It is now a famous brand with 30 stores across the United States. Known as the "Rolls-Royce" of coffee shops, La Colombe's flagship location features a bar, restaurant, and distillery.

In addition to serving great coffee, La Colombe has a delicious selection of pastries and sandwiches. There are many vegan options as well.

La Colombe is a Philadelphia coffeehouse that serves coffee, espresso drinks, and specialty beverages. They also offer breakfasts, snacks, and sandwiches. All of their products are handmade and sourced from around the world.

They've expanded their presence in Philadelphia, but influential women remain true to their origins. Each of their locations has its unique character and charm.

Franny Lou's Porch

Franny Lou's Porch is a cafe named after two influential women in the civil rights movement. It's also a community hub. You can buy coffee, books, and other goods made with love. Plus, it offers a bartering system for its customers.

In addition to serving high-quality coffee, Franny Lou's Porch is committed to cultural preservation and community welfare. For example, the coffee shop plans to build a play area for kids. The cafe is also an excellent spot for readings and events.

Philadelphia has plenty of great coffee shops if you're looking for a spot to read, relax, or even meet up with friends. These businesses offer full menus, and some even provide desserts and sandwiches.

Three Graces

