The Burger Scene in Nashville TN

Burgers in Nashville Photo by Unsplash

Nashville has an extensive burger scene that ranges from classic to innovative. You can get a traditional burger at a fast food joint, a smoky dive bar, or gourmet beer. There are varieties of options, but many of the burgers are pricey.

A Typical authentic Nashville burger has a beef patty, onion, and tomato. Some of the burgers come with lettuce and pickle. Other options include bacon and pimento cheese. If you're feeling adventurous, try the Kobe beef truffle burger. It is topped with truffle oil, manchego cheese, and apple-smoked bacon. Below is our list of the best burgers in the Nashville area that is a must-try.

Emmy Squared

If you love Detroit-style pizza and comfort food, Emmy Squared burger in Nashville, TN, is a must-try.

The Pharmacy Burger Parlor & Beer Garden

The Pharmacy Burger Parlor & Beer Garden is a fun Nashville restaurant that offers creative burgers and a soda fountain.

Hugh-Baby’s

Hugh-Baby's has several locations throughout the Nashville Metro area. The flagship location on Charlotte Avenue serves the neighborhoods of Sylvan Park and The Nations.

Germantown Pub

Germantown Pub is the place to go when you are in the mood for burgers. This unpretentious watering hole serves American pub fare, tap brews, cocktails, and patio seating.

Burgers are a classic American dish, and Nashville is known for its delicious burgers. From the high-end to the budget-friendly, there are burgers for every taste. So, which burgers are the best in Nashville? See Orginal Post at: The East Coast Traveler