Must-Try Foods to Eat in Virginia?

Rappahannock Oysters are native to the Chesapeake Bay. The Rappahannock River meets the bay and is where the oysters are raised. Photo by Rappahannock Oysters

VIRGINIA – PhillyBite Magazine’s recent article “Best Foods to Eat in Virginia” – showcased that Virginia offers a surprisingly wide range of foods. From the sweet and savory to the savoring and the spicy, you'll find something for everyone.

Fried Pies

Fried Pies are an old-fashioned Southern treat. Traditionally, these apple-based treats are stuffed in pockets, fried, and served in baskets.

Rappahannock Oysters

Virginia is the oyster capital of the world. It has eight regions where oysters are grown. Among them is the Northern Neck of Virginia, which produces oysters with a buttery, cream-like taste

Ham & Biscuits

Ham & biscuits are a staple at any social gathering or BBQ. They are a great treat to serve guests, whether they are looking for a bite to eat or are in the mood for a sandwich

Macaroni and Cheese

Macaroni and cheese is a classic American dish. It may be served as an appetizer, main course, or shopping mode

Apple Butter

Apple Butter is a delicious and versatile spread that is great on sandwiches, pancakes, oatmeal, and even as a condiment for meats.

Shrimp & Grits

If you're looking for a Southern dish, shrimp and grits are the way to go. It's easy to make at home and can serve as a weeknight dinner

Peanut Pie

Virginia peanut pie is an iconic Southern dessert. It is similar to pecan pie in terms of taste and ingredient list but with a bit more texture.

Soft-Shell Crabs

Soft-shell crab is a seafood favorite in the Mid-Atlantic region. It is a seasonal delicacy, which typically arrives in late spring or early summer.