Must-Try Foods to Eat in Virginia?

VIRGINIA – PhillyBite Magazine’s recent article “Best Foods to Eat in Virginia” – showcased that Virginia offers a surprisingly wide range of foods. From the sweet and savory to the savoring and the spicy, you'll find something for everyone.
Fried Pies
Fried Pies are an old-fashioned Southern treat. Traditionally, these apple-based treats are stuffed in pockets, fried, and served in baskets.
Rappahannock Oysters
Virginia is the oyster capital of the world. It has eight regions where oysters are grown. Among them is the Northern Neck of Virginia, which produces oysters with a buttery, cream-like taste
Ham & Biscuits
Ham & biscuits are a staple at any social gathering or BBQ. They are a great treat to serve guests, whether they are looking for a bite to eat or are in the mood for a sandwich
Macaroni and Cheese
Macaroni and cheese is a classic American dish. It may be served as an appetizer, main course, or shopping mode
Apple Butter
Apple Butter is a delicious and versatile spread that is great on sandwiches, pancakes, oatmeal, and even as a condiment for meats.
Shrimp & Grits
If you're looking for a Southern dish, shrimp and grits are the way to go. It's easy to make at home and can serve as a weeknight dinner
Peanut Pie
Virginia peanut pie is an iconic Southern dessert. It is similar to pecan pie in terms of taste and ingredient list but with a bit more texture.
Soft-Shell Crabs
Soft-shell crab is a seafood favorite in the Mid-Atlantic region. It is a seasonal delicacy, which typically arrives in late spring or early summer.
