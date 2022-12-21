Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery AL Photo by Hank Williams Museum

When Hank Williams died in 1953, he was a twangy guitar player and a songwriter whose music helped shape American culture. In addition to writing hits such as "Drifting Cowboys," he won a Pulitzer Prize for his songs. He also acted in several movies and TV shows.

After performing his last public concert in Austin, Texas, on December 19, 1952, Hank Williams returned to Montgomery, Alabama. Several of his friends and family visited him. However, the singer-songwriter was ailing and had back pain.

Hank Williams' family and friends were distraught, as the singer's daughter had died in a car crash the day before. A crowd of over 20,000 people gathered outside the Montgomery Municipal Auditorium to pay their respects. They were preparing to say goodbye to the country music superstar.

The funeral was a resounding success. Approximately 25,000 people attended the service, a record for the city. Many people arrived hours before the event. Fans and fans also wrote many letters of condolence and articles in the Montgomery Advertiser.

The Hank Williams Museum opened on February 8, 1999. It is located in downtown Montgomery, on the east side of Commerce Street. The museum displays items purchased by the Hank Williams family and donated by other families.

One of the most notable items in the museum is the 1952 Cadillac, which was used by Hank Williams when he died. During his career, the country singer had several doctors in the South.

When the Cadillac crashed, it was reported that the singer was motionless in the back seat and had his left hand placed across his chest. Despite his condition, he was injected with chloral hydrate, which is now a commonly used painkiller.

After his death, Hank Williams was buried in Oakwood Cemetery Annex. His grave is a short walk away from the Hank Williams Memorial Circle, which can be followed to the final resting place. There are also monuments for Hank and Audrey before the gravesite.

The Hank Williams Museum is a required stop for any pilgrimage to country music. It is a 6,000-square-foot facility on Commerce Street. The museum features memorabilia from the singer's life, including his signature Nudie suits and a boyhood shoe shine box.

Among the pieces in the museum is the seat from Hank's mother's boarding house and the microphone he used to sing into during his last concert. Several of his former "Drifting Cowboys" band members are now old men.

Throughout his career, Hank Williams suffered from back pain. Often, his back would hurt too much for him to continue performing. Therefore, he frequently visited his mother's boarding house. As he grew older, he developed a dependency on prescription drugs.

Fans from around the country traveled to Montgomery to pay their respects. Hank's death was a significant news story. The city's newspaper, the Montgomery Advertiser, published numerous tributes to his work and personality. Staff members ranked his death the second most important story of the year.