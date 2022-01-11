Uni Uni Bubble Tea - instagram friendly tea and snack place

East charmer

Craving for some bubble tea or boba? Looking for a new snack place?

Check out Uni Uni bubble tea located in ChinaTown and Uptown Chicago and also in other locations like Minneapolis and Texas.

This place is eye catching and very instagrammable with the fun and colorful murals on all the walls which is a picture perfect place for all of your hashtags, snapchats and tiktoks. Their tea menu boasts a wide variety of choices from the traditional Classic Milk Tea to the more trendy Fresh Fruit Tea with Cheese foam. If you are a lover of fresh fruit drinks like Fresh Fruit Tea, Flavored Yakult and flavored smoothie, this is the perfect place for you. I personally love their Strawberry Fresh Milk with Vanilla Pudding and their Peach Watermelon Jasmine Green Tea with Yakult is also a must try if you want something refreshing.

And since it's winter time now, they also offer Winter Special drinks which is perfect for this cold weather. Their unique selection of winter drinks such as Brown Sugar Ginger Rose Black Tea, Hazelnut Fresh Milk with Grain Oat and Signature Milk Tea with Purple Sticky Rice is great for staying warm. And they also have Ovaltine Hot Chocolate with Brown Sugar Crystal Boba for the chocolate lovers out there.

They also offer very tasty snacks to pair with the tea such as popcorn chicken, takoyaki and crispy pepper salt and squid which really satisfies all your cravings.

So check out this fun and refreshing bubble tea shop in Chicago when you get a chance and don't forget to snap those photos!

