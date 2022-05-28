Chamber of Commerce honors 21 BCPS Teachers

The Chesapeake Gateway Chamber of Commerce honored 21 Baltimore County Public Schools’ educators and support staff with 2022 Outstanding Educator Awards at a ceremony on May 24.

“The outstanding BCPS team members honored by the Chesapeake Gateway Chamber exemplify the expertise, dedication, and creativity of staff throughout Baltimore County,” said BCPS Superintendent Dr. Darryl L. Williams. “We greatly appreciate the Chesapeake Gateway Chamber for annually honoring outstanding BCPS educators and support staff from the east side of Baltimore County. Our schools are the centers of our communities, and we welcome community involvement and support.”

Top honors were presented to:

• Outstanding Educator/Elementary – Elizabeth McLaughlin, Grade 3 teacher, Mars Estates Elementary School

• Outstanding Educator/Secondary – Chris Acab, physical education teacher, Chesapeake High School STEM Academy

• Outstanding Support Staff (tie) – Amy Eubert, paraeducator, Orems Elementary School, and Laurey Dobson, school nurse, Shady Spring Elementary School

In addition, the following finalists were recognized:

Educators

• Amber Glover, science teacher, Crossroads Center

• Jason Handlir, social studies teacher, Deep Creek Middle School

• Richard Hinal, Grade 5 teacher, Shady Spring Elementary School

• Renee Johannes, Grade 4 teacher, Essex Elementary School

• Veronica Rider, Kindergarten teacher, Hawthorne Elementary School

• Lindsay Schulz, Grade 3 teacher, Sandalwood Elementary School

• MaryEllen Sittner, English teacher, Kenwood High School

• Dawn Sollenberger, reading specialist, Martin Boulevard Elementary School

• Richelle Sprouse, Grade 1 teacher, Orems Elementary School

Support Professionals

• David DuBose, paraeducator, Sandalwood Elementary School

• Kristina Johns, paraeducator, Hawthorne Elementary School

• Denise Lucas, paraeducator, Martin Boulevard Elementary School

• Valerie Markey, speech language pathologist, Mars Estates Elementary School

• Stefanie Paige, building service worker, Kenwood High School

• Andrea Ruffin, paraeducator, Deep Creek Middle School

• Suzanne R. Spangler, office secretary, Crossroads Center

• Marlene Walters, paraeducator, Chesapeake High School STEM Academy