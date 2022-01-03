Easy Homemade Bagels Recipe

Bagels are delicious, but many store-bought ones can cost a pretty penny. This Homemade Bagels Recipe is easy to make at home, is cheaper, and tastes better than store-bought bagels. This one requires patience, but we promise you will see the results after your first try!

Homemade bagels are hands down way easier and cheaper than store-bought bagels. This Homemade Bagels Recipe takes about 20-25 minutes and requires patience and no baking.

They are best when served toasted and eaten with cream cheese. Our kids love them hot off the stove.

The Homemade Bagels Recipe you see here uses natural leavening. The only downside to them is that they don’t rise superfast. A baking stone will help if you want to get them puffier.

We use the baking stone for everything for two reasons.

One, it helps create a super-hot oven. You’ll get that lovely chewy center and a crispy top in no time. You’ll also save a bit of time. Baking the bagels at the very beginning of the process will help maintain that crisp, browned top.

Two, using the baking stone for our water bath helps create a stronger bagel and ensures a firmer bagel. They are much easier to work with, roll out, and cut.

Our Kids Love These Homemade Bagels Recipe

Yes, we know that bagels have a more complicated story behind them, and yes, traditional bagels are not a gluten-free option.

But for those who need to, homemade bagels are the same thing. The flavor is simply as good, if now no longer better. But if you are a foodie already, you’ll know of their deliciousness and history.

Our kids love them and so do the hubs and me.

As a quick aside, you can make them small too and serve them as appetizers. We often make them for snacks and offer them plain or spread with cream cheese in the house.

Homemade Bagels are Cheap

They are incredibly cheap to make. The ingredients on this Homemade Bagels Recipe are not super-expensive, either. They are a nice combo of the flours, bread, and leavening that cost the least.

Since they aren’t the most versatile of things to make, they are also the most economical.

And yes, we say this as a couple with a student in college and a student in high school.

In conclusion, if you are a real foodie and want to make bagels at home and save yourself the fortune, we say GO FOR IT!

You’ll be thrilled at the end of the day that you made them yourself and loved them. You’ll save money, and they will even taste better than what you get from the grocery store.

Plus, you’ll see your kids appreciate homemade food and what’s inside it. The Homemade Bagels Recipe you see here does just that.

Yes, we know they look a bit intimidating at first. But we promise you, they are not. Just grab a ball of dough (we use King Arthur Flour’s Soft White because we’ve used it before, and it tastes amazing!), a rolling pin, and some wet and dry ingredients and get baking!

Homemade Bagels Recipe

Ingredients:

Approximate Cost

2 large eggs, $0.60

1 3/4 cups white flour, $1.00

3 teaspoons salt $0.15

1 3/4 cups water, $0.45

1 tablespoon active dry yeast, $0.16

2 tablespoons cold butter or margarine, $0.35

Directions

Preheat your oven to 400F.

In a mixing bowl, whisk together the yeast, water, and sugar.

Mix in the eggs, flour, and salt.

Use your hands and mix it all to make a ball of dough.

Use a rolling pin to roll out the dough until it is a roughly 10″ circle.

Spread some water mixtures inside the dough.

Then use the rolling pin to make circles of dough. Roll until they are about 2″ thick and about 1″ in diameter. Place them on a baking sheet and vicinity the baking sheet with inside the oven.

For the top, we use a heavy cast iron pan with a lid and insert a large ball of blanched butter.

Add about 2 tablespoons of water to the pan and spread it evenly over the top of the bagels.

Bake at 400F for about 10 minutes.

Turn the bagels over and place them on a rack to cool.

NOTE: You can make your bagels larger than the size on the baking sheet. If you make them for large family gatherings, you’ll want to space them further apart or even lay them on the bottom of a pan and cover them with aluminum foil.

After they are cool, you can put them in the freezer and enjoy them frozen. Or make yourself one at a time for breakfast the next morning.

We find that the ones you make at home tend to have a sweeter, more flavorful taste than what is offered in the stores. We also like that they are smaller and oftentimes more flavorful.

