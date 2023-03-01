Opinion: Ron DeSantis Continues to Hurt His National Standing

E.M. DuBois

DeSantis's war with the mouse may play well in Florida, but not more broadly

Mickey Mouse and Minnie MousePhoto bysteven lozanoonUnsplash

Ron DeSantis is the Governor of Florida and has recently been embroiled in a feud with the Walt Disney Company. The conflict began when Disney World in Florida announced that they would be requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Governor DeSantis reacted by signing an executive order banning businesses and government agencies from requiring proof of vaccination.

While Governor DeSantis may have had good intentions behind his executive order, his feud with Disney is ultimately bad for the state of Florida. Here are a few reasons why:

Disney is a major employer in Florida

Disney World is one of the largest employers in the state of Florida, with over 75,000 employees. By fighting with Disney, Governor DeSantis is putting these jobs at risk. If Disney decides that it is no longer feasible to operate in Florida, the state will lose out on a significant source of revenue and employment opportunities.

This may play well in the short term with the red-meat Republicans in Florida, but the majority of Americans do not want their government wielding its power against companies just because they are critical of policies. This is not the first time for Governor DeSantis when it comes to using his power to hurt political foes to the detriment of his constituents. He did the same with MLB team Tampa Bay and has used his power to negatively impact trans-youth in his state.

Florida's economy relies heavily on tourism

Tourism is a major industry in Florida, and Disney World is one of the state's top tourist attractions. By feuding with Disney, Governor DeSantis is sending a message to other tourism-related businesses that Florida is not a welcoming place for them. This could have a ripple effect throughout the state's economy, as other businesses may decide to relocate or avoid investing in Florida altogether.

He also sets a difficult precedent, what will DeSantis do if other large theme parks or tourist destinations draw his ire? Will he enact policies to hurt Universal Studios? What about Sea World? Will Ron kill Shamu?

It undermines public health efforts

Governor DeSantis's executive order banning proof of vaccination undermines public health efforts to control the spread of COVID-19. By preventing businesses from requiring proof of vaccination, he is making it more difficult to ensure that employees and customers are safe. This could lead to more cases of COVID-19 and potentially prolong the pandemic, which would be detrimental to Florida's economy and public health.

Good for the base, bad for America

Governor Ron DeSantis's feud with Disney is ultimately bad for the state of Florida. By putting jobs, the economy, and public health at risk, he is sending a message that Florida is not a welcoming place for businesses or tourists. It is important for leaders to work with businesses to ensure that the economy is strong and that the public is safe, rather than fighting with them and potentially causing long-term damage.

Comments / 82

