Opinion: Republicans Need to Avoid Repeating Their Mistakes

Photo by Jon Tyson - Unsplash

For the first time in years, the incumbent party gained seats in the Senate and gained a total number of governors. This is really unprecedented and is worth taking a look at more closely to see where the GOP went wrong and how they can avoid repeating this in the future. Here are three areas that the Republican Party needs to fix before they can hope to win on the national stage in the future.

Embrace Early Voting

Trump ran against early voting, he feels like early voting leads to cheating and other lies that cannot be proven. Here is the problem, early voting is a huge advantage for campaigns. With early voting campaigns know who has voted and who hasn't, this means that over the course of a month, or however long the early voting period is in the state, campaigns can target folks who haven't voted instead of spending money continually trying to get people to the polls.

With early voting the hassle of taking time off of work or the chance of needing to miss the voting date due to unforeseen circumstances is greatly reduced. When people have a month to vote and they can mail it in, it removes one more hurdle to the voting process and increases the chances that a person will vote.

By railing against early voting Trump basically rigged the system against himself. Democrats had a full month to get folks out to vote and were able to allocate dollars to demographics that hadn't voted while the GOP had to continue spending on a whole electorate to get them out on just one day.

Squash Trump and Trumpism

The biggest enemy of the GOP isn't the Democratic party, it is Trump himself. We saw this time and time again during the midterms, Trump back candidates in purple or even red areas vastly underperformed. In fact a large reason why Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Georgia went blue is because a weak, Trump-backed candidate was on the ballot. This handed democrates these seats for the next 6 years. Not only is this a disaster for the GOP in 2022, but it could turn swing states into solid blue states if these Senators are able to outperform expectations and stay on message for 6 years.

For the GOP to move forward they need to distance themselves from Trump, he is no longer an asset. However, this will be easier said than done because the Trump base is still very strong and will likely lead to him being the GOP candidate for president in 2024. If the Republican party is smart, they will choose someone who is more moderate and stays on the message of the economy and middle-class values rather than engaging in culture-wars. At this point, the only man that I can see defeating Trump in a primary is Ron DeSantis, but to do so he may need to make a deal with the devil and out-Trump, which could be a disaster in a general election.

Get Out of the Culture-Wars, Focus on the Economy and Crime

The GOP is out of step with independents and Americans on every single cultural issue. From guns and abortion, to gay rights and climate change, the Republican party is disconnected from America. The cure for this is to focus on real issues that matter to most Americans, like the economy and inflation. Red meat has become toxic and they need to spit it out.

One of the issues with this is that the GOP leaders have to pander to Evangelical Christians, large corporations, and the NRA, or else they cannot build the warchest needed to win elections. Of course these organizations to not donate out of the goodness of their heart, there is an implied quid-pro-quo which makes it hard for Republican candidates to go against the more conservative wings of the party.

Looking Forward

The big question here is will the Republican party have the guts to stand up to Trump and take the party in a winning direction, or will they continue down the path of self-destruction. Time will tell, but elections matter, and the mid-terms were not good for the GOP. Just like in nature, it is adapt or die, the ball is in Republican's court.