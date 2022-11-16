Opinion: Traditional Republican Values are to Blame For Lackluster Midterm, Not Trump

E.M. DuBois

Pointing the finger is easy, reckoning with the truth is hard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gWjSJ_0jAXFDxp00
Clay Banks -- Unsplash

Votes are still being counted, but the Democrats will retain, if not gain in the Senate while potentially losing the House by only a few seats. This is a far cry from the widely predicted "red wave" that so many pundits and analysts pushed in the days leading up to the election. So, what happened?

If you as the GOP leaders, Trump happened. But there is more to the story, while Trump certainly has played a role in the underwhelming midterms, the reality is that the GOP is not in line with the values held by everyday Americans. It is more than America being unhappy with Trump, America is unhappy with the Republican platform as a whole, here are the glaring areas where the GOP gets it wrong:

Abortion

The Dobbs decision and overturning Roe v Wade are the result of a decade of Supreme Court shenanigans that began with the GOP blocking Merrick Garland and then approving 3 justices under Donald Trump. In this election, America calculated that if it weren't for Republican-led efforts to pack the court, Americans would have reproductive freedom.

It is no surprise that the GOP pushed the issue of abortion, it has been at the bedrock of conservative politics for a generation. However, the deal with the devil that the Republican party made with Evangelical Christians is not in line with what the majority of citizens want or believe. Most Americans, over 61%, support a woman's right to choose. This also hurt the GOP because it gave independent women a reason to vote and pushed more folks to the polls. While Trump was instrumental in giving the GOP the majority on the Supreme court, this is still a bedrock Republican issue, not a Trump issue.

Guns

Americans also do not side with Republicans on gun control and gun rights with the majority of Americans supporting stricter gun control laws and measures. However, beholden to the NRA and big-money donors, the GOP cannot give an inch when it comes to gun control. That, paired with insensitivity around school shootings and the Alex Jones trial, and Republicans come out looking out of step with the American people.

All of this means that once again, the Republican party is beholden to the wishes of a few while sacrificing the needs of the many all in the name of "liberty" or because of the Founding Fathers. The problem with this is that we aren't living in 1776, even if Lauren Boebert says that we are.

Climate Change

Yet another area where the GOP defies the majority is on climate change and the impending climate crisis. Once again, the majority of Americans believe that the changing climate is an issue, and they also believe that we should be developing alternative energy options.

Yet the Republican party, not just Trump, stands in the way of any progress on this front. To understand why look no further than who is paying the bills for the GOP. Large oil lobbyists and dark money fund campaigns with the hopes, or possibly promises of legislative action that benefits big oil. It fits the pattern of the GOP, but in going against the will of the people, the people have begun to fight back, at the ballot box.

Elections

No one likes a sore loser. The Republicans have painted themselves as the kid on the JV football team that blames the referee for a 69-0 loss. This is in spite of the fact that court challenge after court challenge gets shot down. You may be able to blame the "Big Lie" on Trump, but if he deserves blame for selling a lie, the Republican party deserves blame for buying it. Especially 2 years later.

Debt Forgiveness

This might be the nail in the coffin. The Republican party's stance was that the debt forgiveness proposed by Democrats was unconstitutional. Then they are shocked when independent college-educated people don't support them at the ballot box. Things also got worse for the Republicans because a Trump-appointed judge may have killed the loan forgiveness forever, which you better believe Democrats will seize on in 2024.

Looking Forward

So what does this all mean? It means that Trump may have been a useful fool, but his ideas were hardly his own. The reality is that this election was less of a referendum on Trumpism and more of a referendum on conservative values as a whole.

Going forward things look bleak for the GOP. Their best candidate for 2024 is Ron DeSantis, who is himself a reincarnation of Trump, however, there is also the very real chance that Trump wins his primary again and runs for reelection. Both of these are a disaster for Republicans as the party is unlikely to respond to the will of the American people. I predict a real blue wave in 2024, regardless of the Democratic nominee.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# politics# Republican# election# Trump# DeSantis

Comments / 7

Published by

My mission is to provide a unique viewpoint on the world and local events. I will be providing you with up-to-date news and insights from Colorado specifically in the Denver area. I also enjoy writing articles on education, writing, and other niche topics.

Arvada, CO
486 followers

More from E.M. DuBois

Florida State

Opinion: Ron DeSantis Made the Red Wave a Reality in Florida, But it Doesn't Matter

Why DeSantis is unlikely to replicate this with the rest of America. Ron DeSantis absolutely crushed it in Florida in his bid to be reelected as Governor. In fact, he won by almost 20% points over his opponent Charlie Crist. A landslide.

Read full story
442 comments

Opinion: Herschel Walker is Being a Hypocrite on Abortion

The GOP has always been the party of doing as I say not as I do; Walker is just the latest version. For years, especially during the reign of Trump, the GOP has been a party where the elites espouse one set of values in public, to woo the base, while privately living by a completely different set of values. Herschel Walker is the latest iteration of this Republican hypocrisy.

Read full story
13 comments
Florida State

Opinion: Ron DeSantis is Hurting His 2024 Chances

Playing to the base is a recipe for a general election loss. Ron is back at it. This time he is shipping migrants north to Democrat-run cities. His strategy of throwing red meat policies out to his far-right Trumpian loyalists is an excellent way of ensuring that his name is in lights for all of the wrong reasons. Of course, some may say that in politics there is no such thing as bad news, however, this isn't one of those times.

Read full story
296 comments

Opinion: Ron Desantis is the One Presidential Candidate We All Should Fear

Is it too early to think about 2024? I don’t think so. While there certainly could be some interesting candidates coming to challenge Old Sleepy Joe, I want to focus on the GOP in this article because they have the one candidate that is more terrifying than Donald Trump. Enter: Ron DeSantis. Just this past summer Desantis denied the Tampa Bay Rays $35 million for their training facility.

Read full story
259 comments

Opinion: The Republican Party Died With Liz Cheney

Embracing the far right is a losing strategy for the GOP. When Liz Cheney lost her primary in a landslide the Republican party as we know it officially died. Sure, it began to die when Trump was elected but Cheney losing in Wyoming is a dagger to the heart of conservatism in America.

Read full story
320 comments

Opinion: Republicans Had the World In Their Hand, and They Dropped It

The GOP made their bed, now they have to lie in it. Just over 3 months ago the Republican party looked invincible. Inflation was as high as it has been in decades, gas prices were up, and the Democrats had little done in the way of legislation. A bloody wave looked inevitable in November.

Read full story
197 comments
Durango, CO

17 Days on the Trail With a 70-Pound Pack

Lessons from a journey into the wilderness on the Colorado Trail. In 2016 my wife and I bought our house and left 5 days after moving in to hike half of the 576-mile Colorado Trail.

Read full story
4 comments

Gambling Addiction is On the Rise, It Will Only Get Worse

With a $90 billion market worldwide, gambling addicts face a perfect storm. My addiction is invisible. To those on the outside, I am a great guy living a great life, if they only knew.

Read full story
10 comments

Beat Inflation By Adjusting Your Lifestyle

4 lifestyle adjustments that you can use to beat inflation. Inflation has come in with a vengeance; frankly, we are due for it. With inflation over 9% annually, people are scrambling to pay bills and make ends meet. While it is easy to get caught up in the day-to-day grind and worry about shelling out 10 cents more on every dollar, there is one easy way to ensure that you end up with the same amount or even more money at the end of the month.

Read full story
5 comments

Critical Race Theory isn’t taught in schools, should it be?

The hot-button topic for conservative alarmists today is Critical Race Theory (CRT) and their idea that it is being used to indoctrinate young people. You cannot look at any conservative news platform and avoid CRT.

Read full story

Should Republicans Get Rid of the Electoral College?

Since the 2000 election, Republicans have won the presidency 3 times. However, only once did they win the popular vote (Bush in 2004). This means that for 8 of 12 years that a Republican president has served, they did not actually get the vote of more Americans.

Read full story

Republicans are In Trouble, Righting the Ship Won’t Be Easy

Republicans got smacked in the mouth this last election cycle, losing the Presidency and the Senate while allowing Dems to maintain control of the house. It seems like the left is set up for success for years to come.

Read full story
2 comments

NCAA Athletes Are About To Cash In, Is That Is a Good Thing?

This last week the Supreme Court voted unanimously, in a rare feat of agreement, that the NCAA is violating antitrust laws when it comes to capping benefits paid to student-athletes. This ruling potentially opens up the floodgates when it comes to allowing student-athletes to receive compensation outside of athletic scholarships and education benefits.

Read full story
Arvada, CO

Arvada Rejects Amazon: A Win For the People

ARVADA, CO -- On June 14th, City council members in Arvada, Colorado have rejected a proposal dubbed "Project Indiana," that would have seen an Amazon Distribution center erected next to a wildlife area and residential area.

Read full story
5 comments

Joe Biden can keep Democrats in charge for years to come

The country has been moving in a progressive direction for the last 10 plus years. In fact, as the voting base gets younger it also gets bluer, which is a problem for the GOP. The Republican Party is aging and generations of young people have become disillusioned with conservatism.

Read full story
3 comments
Indiana State

Small Town In Colorado Pushes Back Against Amazon

ARVADA, CO -- For folks living in Arvada, Colorado the past few months have felt like David and Goliath as commercial giant Amazon began planning for a 112,485-foot distribution center dubbed "Project Indiana." The project, which is estimated to bring in around $1,000,000 in one-time funds and around $277,000 in yearly taxes, would stamp out wild habitat in the Maple Valley Park corridor.

Read full story
Denver, CO

The most underrated breweries in the North Denver area

Look at any list of American cities with the most per capita breweries and you will see the word "Colorado," littered throughout, with Boulder at 4th, Fort Collins at 11th, Loveland at 12th, and Denver at 18th.

Read full story

Renting Scares Me: Why I Chose to Buy a Home Instead

One of the trendiest topics, especially amongst millennials in the financial advice community, is that it is better to rent a home rather than to buy. I see this a bit differently.

Read full story

From $500 to $12,000 and back again, A wallstreetbets tale

When I got my $1200 stimulus check, in April 2020, I spent $100 on new shoes, I put $600 towards paying off my car, and the remaining $500 into Robinhood. I have dabbled in trading over the past 5 years, mostly in big stocks and safe bets. But I never really seemed to make enough money to be satisfied.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy