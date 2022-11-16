Opinion: Traditional Republican Values are to Blame For Lackluster Midterm, Not Trump

Pointing the finger is easy, reckoning with the truth is hard

Clay Banks -- Unsplash

Votes are still being counted, but the Democrats will retain, if not gain in the Senate while potentially losing the House by only a few seats. This is a far cry from the widely predicted "red wave" that so many pundits and analysts pushed in the days leading up to the election. So, what happened?

If you as the GOP leaders, Trump happened. But there is more to the story, while Trump certainly has played a role in the underwhelming midterms, the reality is that the GOP is not in line with the values held by everyday Americans. It is more than America being unhappy with Trump, America is unhappy with the Republican platform as a whole, here are the glaring areas where the GOP gets it wrong:

Abortion

The Dobbs decision and overturning Roe v Wade are the result of a decade of Supreme Court shenanigans that began with the GOP blocking Merrick Garland and then approving 3 justices under Donald Trump. In this election, America calculated that if it weren't for Republican-led efforts to pack the court, Americans would have reproductive freedom.

It is no surprise that the GOP pushed the issue of abortion, it has been at the bedrock of conservative politics for a generation. However, the deal with the devil that the Republican party made with Evangelical Christians is not in line with what the majority of citizens want or believe. Most Americans, over 61%, support a woman's right to choose. This also hurt the GOP because it gave independent women a reason to vote and pushed more folks to the polls. While Trump was instrumental in giving the GOP the majority on the Supreme court, this is still a bedrock Republican issue, not a Trump issue.

Guns

Americans also do not side with Republicans on gun control and gun rights with the majority of Americans supporting stricter gun control laws and measures. However, beholden to the NRA and big-money donors, the GOP cannot give an inch when it comes to gun control. That, paired with insensitivity around school shootings and the Alex Jones trial, and Republicans come out looking out of step with the American people.

All of this means that once again, the Republican party is beholden to the wishes of a few while sacrificing the needs of the many all in the name of "liberty" or because of the Founding Fathers. The problem with this is that we aren't living in 1776, even if Lauren Boebert says that we are.

Climate Change

Yet another area where the GOP defies the majority is on climate change and the impending climate crisis. Once again, the majority of Americans believe that the changing climate is an issue, and they also believe that we should be developing alternative energy options.

Yet the Republican party, not just Trump, stands in the way of any progress on this front. To understand why look no further than who is paying the bills for the GOP. Large oil lobbyists and dark money fund campaigns with the hopes, or possibly promises of legislative action that benefits big oil. It fits the pattern of the GOP, but in going against the will of the people, the people have begun to fight back, at the ballot box.

Elections

No one likes a sore loser. The Republicans have painted themselves as the kid on the JV football team that blames the referee for a 69-0 loss. This is in spite of the fact that court challenge after court challenge gets shot down. You may be able to blame the "Big Lie" on Trump, but if he deserves blame for selling a lie, the Republican party deserves blame for buying it. Especially 2 years later.

Debt Forgiveness

This might be the nail in the coffin. The Republican party's stance was that the debt forgiveness proposed by Democrats was unconstitutional. Then they are shocked when independent college-educated people don't support them at the ballot box. Things also got worse for the Republicans because a Trump-appointed judge may have killed the loan forgiveness forever, which you better believe Democrats will seize on in 2024.

Looking Forward

So what does this all mean? It means that Trump may have been a useful fool, but his ideas were hardly his own. The reality is that this election was less of a referendum on Trumpism and more of a referendum on conservative values as a whole.

Going forward things look bleak for the GOP. Their best candidate for 2024 is Ron DeSantis, who is himself a reincarnation of Trump, however, there is also the very real chance that Trump wins his primary again and runs for reelection. Both of these are a disaster for Republicans as the party is unlikely to respond to the will of the American people. I predict a real blue wave in 2024, regardless of the Democratic nominee.