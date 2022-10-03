Opinion: Ron DeSantis is Hurting His 2024 Chances

E.M. DuBois

Playing to the base is a recipe for a general election loss

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ryf0A_0iKSHFKx00
Public Domain

Ron is back at it. This time he is shipping migrants north to Democrat-run cities. His strategy of throwing red meat policies out to his far-right Trumpian loyalists is an excellent way of ensuring that his name is in lights for all of the wrong reasons. Of course, some may say that in politics there is no such thing as bad news, however, this isn't one of those times.

We shouldn't be surprised by this, Ron is molded as a more palatable Trump. His problem is that he is catering to the right when he doesn't need to. It is also important to note that following the same strategy of shock and awe employed by Trump. Desantis has shipped migrants to liberal states, shamed masked college students, and used the government to bully Mickey Mouse.

His latest stunt, putting migrants on an airplane and flying them to Martha's Vineyard leaves many folks scratching their heads. Conservative values dictate that we shouldn't waste taxpayer money, however, with this political publicity stunt, Ron lit a pile of taxpayer money, 12 million dollars, on fire. This no doubt will alienate him among fiscally conservative independents and will do nothing to gain conservative-leaning Latinos.

Here is why Ron will get annihilated in a general election, against any Democratic nominee.

Far-Right Pandering

For the folks on the far-right, there is little chance that they would ever consider voting for a Democrat. Period. This makes DeSantis's appeals to the far-right confusing given the state of the nation and how the last election shook out. This pandering can only be interpreted in one way, DeSantis is scared. Scared of Trump, scared of the primary, so scared that he isn't even planning for the general election, he is only focused on being the Republican nominee.

This is a losing strategy, but the hard part is, that maybe he is right. Maybe Trumpian politics have such a stranglehold on conservative America that no middle-leaning, rational, candidate has the chance of winning a primary against a far-right candidate. One thing is for certain though, America rejected Trump's platform in the last election and it likely will continue to do so. By going to the right on issues, DeSantis assures his own destruction in 2024.

Fueling the Culture War

The GOP unintentionally hurt itself politically by pushing through the Supreme Court nominations and forcibly taking control of the court. Now that there is a conservative court in charge, decades-long battles such as abortion and gay marriage are on the chopping block. DeSantis has hitched his wagon to this culture war and in doing so he is alienating himself (as much of the GOP is doing) to mainstream America.

You see, the part that the GOP has gotten wrong is that this war on conservative values ended with Obama and the GOP lost. Most of America supports a pro-choice and pro-gay marriage platform. But, the old-school conservative Evangelicals have brought these issues back into the limelight. The problem for DeSantis is that he cannot come out against the GOP in the culture war lest he is seen as a bleeding-hearted liberal. So instead, he embraces the "anti-work," platform, which the majority of America is against.

Inflexible and Out of Touch Mindset

DeSantis has demonstrated that as a leader it is his way or the highway. If you don't support his view he is willing to withhold government funding and publically denounce your business. That isn't what a good leader does, that doesn't make America a better place.

However, this is the mindset adopted by many GOP politicians today. Any form of concession equals weakness in their mind and they have based their values and assumptions about what is best for America on what the country looked like 70 years ago. This out-of-touch mindset is what will doom DeSantis in 2024, although he will likely still maintain his status as a hero to the far-right.

In the end...

Everything that DeSantis is doing today is aimed at earning him the Republican nomination for president. However, if he cannot separate himself from Trumpian policies and politics he will have absolutely no chance of winning the general election. But don't worry, he will still claim it was stolen.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# politics# Republicans# Election# Democrats# history

Comments / 295

Published by

My mission is to provide a unique viewpoint on the world and local events. I will be providing you with up-to-date news and insights from Colorado specifically in the Denver area. I also enjoy writing articles on education, writing, and other niche topics.

Arvada, CO
410 followers

More from E.M. DuBois

Opinion: Herschel Walker is Being a Hypocrite on Abortion

The GOP has always been the party of doing as I say not as I do; Walker is just the latest version. For years, especially during the reign of Trump, the GOP has been a party where the elites espouse one set of values in public, to woo the base, while privately living by a completely different set of values. Herschel Walker is the latest iteration of this Republican hypocrisy.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Ron Desantis is the One Presidential Candidate We All Should Fear

Is it too early to think about 2024? I don’t think so. While there certainly could be some interesting candidates coming to challenge Old Sleepy Joe, I want to focus on the GOP in this article because they have the one candidate that is more terrifying than Donald Trump. Enter: Ron DeSantis. Just this past summer Desantis denied the Tampa Bay Rays $35 million for their training facility.

Read full story
259 comments
Wyoming State

Opinion: The Republican Party Died With Liz Cheney

Embracing the far right is a losing strategy for the GOP. When Liz Cheney lost her primary in a landslide the Republican party as we know it officially died. Sure, it began to die when Trump was elected but Cheney losing in Wyoming is a dagger to the heart of conservatism in America.

Read full story
323 comments

Opinion: Republicans Had the World In Their Hand, and They Dropped It

The GOP made their bed, now they have to lie in it. Just over 3 months ago the Republican party looked invincible. Inflation was as high as it has been in decades, gas prices were up, and the Democrats had little done in the way of legislation. A bloody wave looked inevitable in November.

Read full story
197 comments
Durango, CO

17 Days on the Trail With a 70-Pound Pack

Lessons from a journey into the wilderness on the Colorado Trail. In 2016 my wife and I bought our house and left 5 days after moving in to hike half of the 576-mile Colorado Trail.

Read full story
4 comments

Gambling Addiction is On the Rise, It Will Only Get Worse

With a $90 billion market worldwide, gambling addicts face a perfect storm. My addiction is invisible. To those on the outside, I am a great guy living a great life, if they only knew.

Read full story
6 comments

Beat Inflation By Adjusting Your Lifestyle

4 lifestyle adjustments that you can use to beat inflation. Inflation has come in with a vengeance; frankly, we are due for it. With inflation over 9% annually, people are scrambling to pay bills and make ends meet. While it is easy to get caught up in the day-to-day grind and worry about shelling out 10 cents more on every dollar, there is one easy way to ensure that you end up with the same amount or even more money at the end of the month.

Read full story
5 comments

Critical Race Theory isn’t taught in schools, should it be?

The hot-button topic for conservative alarmists today is Critical Race Theory (CRT) and their idea that it is being used to indoctrinate young people. You cannot look at any conservative news platform and avoid CRT.

Read full story

Should Republicans Get Rid of the Electoral College?

Since the 2000 election, Republicans have won the presidency 3 times. However, only once did they win the popular vote (Bush in 2004). This means that for 8 of 12 years that a Republican president has served, they did not actually get the vote of more Americans.

Read full story

Republicans are In Trouble, Righting the Ship Won’t Be Easy

Republicans got smacked in the mouth this last election cycle, losing the Presidency and the Senate while allowing Dems to maintain control of the house. It seems like the left is set up for success for years to come.

Read full story
2 comments

NCAA Athletes Are About To Cash In, Is That Is a Good Thing?

This last week the Supreme Court voted unanimously, in a rare feat of agreement, that the NCAA is violating antitrust laws when it comes to capping benefits paid to student-athletes. This ruling potentially opens up the floodgates when it comes to allowing student-athletes to receive compensation outside of athletic scholarships and education benefits.

Read full story
Arvada, CO

Arvada Rejects Amazon: A Win For the People

ARVADA, CO -- On June 14th, City council members in Arvada, Colorado have rejected a proposal dubbed "Project Indiana," that would have seen an Amazon Distribution center erected next to a wildlife area and residential area.

Read full story
5 comments

Joe Biden can keep Democrats in charge for years to come

The country has been moving in a progressive direction for the last 10 plus years. In fact, as the voting base gets younger it also gets bluer, which is a problem for the GOP. The Republican Party is aging and generations of young people have become disillusioned with conservatism.

Read full story
3 comments
Indiana State

Small Town In Colorado Pushes Back Against Amazon

ARVADA, CO -- For folks living in Arvada, Colorado the past few months have felt like David and Goliath as commercial giant Amazon began planning for a 112,485-foot distribution center dubbed "Project Indiana." The project, which is estimated to bring in around $1,000,000 in one-time funds and around $277,000 in yearly taxes, would stamp out wild habitat in the Maple Valley Park corridor.

Read full story
Denver, CO

The most underrated breweries in the North Denver area

Look at any list of American cities with the most per capita breweries and you will see the word "Colorado," littered throughout, with Boulder at 4th, Fort Collins at 11th, Loveland at 12th, and Denver at 18th.

Read full story

Renting Scares Me: Why I Chose to Buy a Home Instead

One of the trendiest topics, especially amongst millennials in the financial advice community, is that it is better to rent a home rather than to buy. I see this a bit differently.

Read full story

From $500 to $12,000 and back again, A wallstreetbets tale

When I got my $1200 stimulus check, in April 2020, I spent $100 on new shoes, I put $600 towards paying off my car, and the remaining $500 into Robinhood. I have dabbled in trading over the past 5 years, mostly in big stocks and safe bets. But I never really seemed to make enough money to be satisfied.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy