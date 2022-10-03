Opinion: Ron DeSantis is Hurting His 2024 Chances

Playing to the base is a recipe for a general election loss

Ron is back at it. This time he is shipping migrants north to Democrat-run cities. His strategy of throwing red meat policies out to his far-right Trumpian loyalists is an excellent way of ensuring that his name is in lights for all of the wrong reasons. Of course, some may say that in politics there is no such thing as bad news, however, this isn't one of those times.

We shouldn't be surprised by this, Ron is molded as a more palatable Trump. His problem is that he is catering to the right when he doesn't need to. It is also important to note that following the same strategy of shock and awe employed by Trump. Desantis has shipped migrants to liberal states, shamed masked college students, and used the government to bully Mickey Mouse.

His latest stunt, putting migrants on an airplane and flying them to Martha's Vineyard leaves many folks scratching their heads. Conservative values dictate that we shouldn't waste taxpayer money, however, with this political publicity stunt, Ron lit a pile of taxpayer money, 12 million dollars, on fire. This no doubt will alienate him among fiscally conservative independents and will do nothing to gain conservative-leaning Latinos.

Here is why Ron will get annihilated in a general election, against any Democratic nominee.

Far-Right Pandering

For the folks on the far-right, there is little chance that they would ever consider voting for a Democrat. Period. This makes DeSantis's appeals to the far-right confusing given the state of the nation and how the last election shook out. This pandering can only be interpreted in one way, DeSantis is scared. Scared of Trump, scared of the primary, so scared that he isn't even planning for the general election, he is only focused on being the Republican nominee.

This is a losing strategy, but the hard part is, that maybe he is right. Maybe Trumpian politics have such a stranglehold on conservative America that no middle-leaning, rational, candidate has the chance of winning a primary against a far-right candidate. One thing is for certain though, America rejected Trump's platform in the last election and it likely will continue to do so. By going to the right on issues, DeSantis assures his own destruction in 2024.

Fueling the Culture War

The GOP unintentionally hurt itself politically by pushing through the Supreme Court nominations and forcibly taking control of the court. Now that there is a conservative court in charge, decades-long battles such as abortion and gay marriage are on the chopping block. DeSantis has hitched his wagon to this culture war and in doing so he is alienating himself (as much of the GOP is doing) to mainstream America.

You see, the part that the GOP has gotten wrong is that this war on conservative values ended with Obama and the GOP lost. Most of America supports a pro-choice and pro-gay marriage platform. But, the old-school conservative Evangelicals have brought these issues back into the limelight. The problem for DeSantis is that he cannot come out against the GOP in the culture war lest he is seen as a bleeding-hearted liberal. So instead, he embraces the "anti-work," platform, which the majority of America is against.

Inflexible and Out of Touch Mindset

DeSantis has demonstrated that as a leader it is his way or the highway. If you don't support his view he is willing to withhold government funding and publically denounce your business. That isn't what a good leader does, that doesn't make America a better place.

However, this is the mindset adopted by many GOP politicians today. Any form of concession equals weakness in their mind and they have based their values and assumptions about what is best for America on what the country looked like 70 years ago. This out-of-touch mindset is what will doom DeSantis in 2024, although he will likely still maintain his status as a hero to the far-right.

In the end...

Everything that DeSantis is doing today is aimed at earning him the Republican nomination for president. However, if he cannot separate himself from Trumpian policies and politics he will have absolutely no chance of winning the general election. But don't worry, he will still claim it was stolen.