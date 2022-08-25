Opinion: Ron Desantis is the One Presidential Candidate We All Should Fear

Is it too early to think about 2024? I don’t think so.

Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

While there certainly could be some interesting candidates coming to challenge Old Sleepy Joe, I want to focus on the GOP in this article because they have the one candidate that is more terrifying than Donald Trump. Enter: Ron DeSantis. Just this past summer Desantis denied the Tampa Bay Rays $35 million for their training facility.

Why? Was it too expensive? Maybe. Does Ron hate baseball? Maybe. But that isn’t the reason. Ron denied this because the Tampa Bay Rays sent out a tweet condemning gun violence and asking for change.

This isn’t the first time that Ron has used his political might to deny his constituents, he also did this with Disney by revoking their special status in Florida. Why? Well, it wasn’t because the cotton candy costs 20 bucks. Disney spoke out against Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay,” law. That is it.

So, why is this scary?

Because a Governor should not be using their power to silence the voices of the people. The government shouldn’t be deciding policy matters based on who tweets what and what political stance a company takes. The government needs to focus on the people. But Ron doesn’t see it that way. With Ronnie, it is an open pay-to-play endeavor. Feed Ron and he will reward you, cross him and he will cut you down like a dog. It doesn't matter if the people benefit or are hurt by policies for Ron, all that matters is loyalty and agreement with his stance.

Ron is a smarter, younger Trump with the charisma of a Fox News host (I mean come on, the guy could literally walk into the studio and fit right in). Democrats need to nip Ron in the bud, if not they could be in for a crazy fight that ends with the nation being led by Trump on steroids.