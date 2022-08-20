Opinion: The Republican Party Died With Liz Cheney

Embracing the far right is a losing strategy for the GOP

Photo by Colin Lloyd on Unsplash

When Liz Cheney lost her primary in a landslide the Republican party as we know it officially died. Sure, it began to die when Trump was elected but Cheney losing in Wyoming is a dagger to the heart of conservatism in America.

Think about it.

Is there a better classical conservative icon than Liz Cheney? The daughter of GOP heartthrob Dick Cheney and former rising conservative star who once stood as a beacon of social and fiscal conservatism in America is now the black sheep of the Republican party.

So, what happened to the GOP?

In a word, Trump.

But the reality for Trumpians all over is that they are in fact the minority and supporting Trump, DeSantis, and others like them is a losing strategy, but why?

America is more middle than fringe

The big reason that this strategy cannot work for the GOP is that America is more middle than fringe. By catering to far-right candidates, especially those with insane and illogical viewpoints on issues in America, the Republican party ensures that no independent voters will elect them.

Of course, this is far from a slam dunk for Dems, after all, we still got Trump right? So it is possible that some of these candidates may win, especially in House races. However, in larger population races for Senate and, in the future, for President, these far-right candidates show little chance for success.

January 6th

There was a time when the GOP would have stood strong against the terrorist attack on the US Capitol building perpetrated by Trump supporters from across the country, but not today’s GOP. Liz Cheney was one of the few prominent Republicans with real clout that has stood against the antics on January 6th.

Where is the outrage?

Well, the fact is that once again, the far-right base has hijacked the narrative and it seems politically unwise for the GOP to stand against Trump, even if that means standing up to terrorists. The problem for the right is that this doesn’t play well in a general election with 70 percent of Americans viewing the day as bad for America.

Deep red will vote light red

Candidates that cater to the party crazies will likely win the primary but could struggle in a general election due to a lack of experience, quality ideas, or just plain unpalatable policy stances. However, if the GOP was smart they would pursue another strategy, seeking moderates. The reality is that the far-right will vote for a moderate candidate in a general election. They definitely won't be supporting a Democrat.

By seeking moderate candidates the GOP could capture the independent vote and really solidify a majority. But this is unlikely to happen because of the Trump stranglehold. Long story short, don’t be surprised if the Dems hold the House and expand on the Senate this fall.

November will be fun.