The Most Toxic Relationship Patterns You Have to Avoid

E.B. Johnson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pmC5M_0g8xu0eo00
Image by francescosgura via Envato Elements

When you’re raised by narcissists or toxic people there's a pretty slim chance you’re going to build healthy relationships as an adult. That was certainly my case.

I stumbled through so many terrible relationships that it stripped my faith away from me for a long time. I was convinced there was no such thing as a “good relationship”. I had never seen or experience one, after all. It was a sensible thought to have.

But the truth wasn’t “all relationships are bad”. The truth was that I didn’t know how to form healthy relationships. I had never been given those skills.

Realizing this key truth changed everything. From this shift in perspective, I was able to see the different toxic patterns I was falling into and the toxic relationships I was settling for.

And you can do the same when you find the courage to open up your eyes…

The types of toxic relationships you keep falling into.

Do you keep stumbling into relationship disasters? Partners who cheat? Spouses who abuse you? Belittle you? Demean you? Shut you out, or refuse to take accountability?

When you take a step back, you can see your relationship patterns and the toxic relationships you keep falling into.

A painful first step, it’s also the only first step that allows us to take effective action in healing our relationship wounds (so we can find love for the first time).

Physical disaster

While we all know that it has no place in love, too many of us still end up in partnerships where physical abuse is the norm.

These partners hit us, kick us, throw things at us. It’s all about making us feel fearful for our lives, or as though they have the power to end us or the relationship.

Physical disasters are always awaiting at the end of these toxic relationships. There’s no fixing them, or fixing the person who is determined to inflict pain on those around them. Sticking around won’t change things. The only option is giving yourself freedom to find a healthier love.

Emotional wasteland

Do you keep picking partners who push you around? Who controls you? Who belittles you or dismisses the way you feel and the things you want? This is emotional and mental abuse.

It’s one of the most common forms of relationship abuse and one of the most toxic types of relationships we’re most willing to accept.

We allow our partners to demean us and run us down. They criticize us to the point of tears, and make us feel like every thought and every dream that we have is a sheer impossibility.

These relationships are emotional wastelands in which neither partner feels truly connected or safe (Solferino & Tessitore, 2019). Instead, you end up in endless battles and a total state of resentment and distrust. No growth can take place in these emotionally destructive partnerships.

Integrity loss

Healthy relationships require integrity. That’s not just a base form of honesty. It includes the emotional connections and safety we feel with one another.

If your relationship doesn’t have trust and it will have even less integrity. In that space, you can’t be honest with one another. Worse, you have no desire to be honest with one another.

Feelings get bottled up and ignored. You sit on your pain and your partner does the same. You know that speaking up will only get you shot down, or worse…ridiculed.

We need integrity in our relationships. We need to know that the other person believes us, and that they’re a safe space to open up when something isn’t going right (either in the partnership or in their personal lives).

A total bore

Not all toxic relationships are turbulent and emotional ups and downs. Sometimes, the most toxic relationship we can get into is the one that’s a total bore. That’s right.

A boring relationship can be just as dangerous as any other. When you get too comfortable, or you align yourself with someone who doesn’t have the same goals, you walk into a quagmire.

You can end up resenting yourself and resenting your partner. What was a wonderful friendship becomes a nasty mess of conflict and unresolved issues. Still seeking the love and happiness you crave, you can start acting out.

Settling for a relationship that’s a total bore can cause tragic self-sabotage, which leaves lingering (and unnecessary) trauma and heartache for all involved.

Trauma forges

For those of us raised in trauma and dysfunction, we get the extra risk of trauma bonding. With baselines set to chaos and conflict, we seek out partners who can provide us with that same sense of trauma we became accustomed to as children.

We cling to partners who recreate those traumas. We cling to partners we believe will “fix” those traumas that haunt us. What happens in the end, though, is a toxic, insecure attachment that brings you to your knees.

Look out for trauma forges. Be aware of the relationship that is created in the throes of trauma patterns and unhealthy beliefs. We repeat more of our pain that we care to admit.

Codependent relationships are built on the back of this trauma bonding. Doing everything we can, we try to please our partners, to earn their love, and to fit them in the boxes we know we need and want.

Total mismatch

Not everyone we fall for has what it takes to be a suitable partner. Sometimes, we rush into new partnerships before we really know the other person who we’re standing next to. That’s how so many people end up with partners who are total mismatches for them in every sense of the word.

If you leap into relationships for the sake of not being alone, then you’re going to end up in a mess.

You’ll jump right into bed with partners you have nothing in common with. They will have none of the same goals. They will have none of the same ideals or even the same work ethic (in building your relationship).

We get to know who someone is by spending time with them. We experience life with them, and as we have these experiences, we also get to experience the depth of their beliefs, their values, and their dreams.

How to build better relationships…

Rushing into relationships, or settling for people who aren’t interested in growing, is always a mistake. That’s how we end up in unsatisfying and unfulfilling relationships that drive us mad with chaos and conflict. We sign ourselves up for heartbreak by being reckless in the way we give up our love.

If you want to build better relationships, then you have to build a better understanding of relationships and the skills it takes to manage them.

Become a healthier version of you. Learn how to love yourself and become your own ideal partner.

Through this process, we put ourselves on a path to authentic love. We encounter the partners who help fill us up and complement our happiness. Both are able to come to the table as equals, and we are able to recognize a more independent and stable kind of love for the first time.

What kind of love are you going to build? Are you going to keep investing in toxic and unrewarding partnerships that take you nowhere? Or are you going to take a stand for a love that doesn’t hurt and scar you?

Each day is a new opportunity to realize who you are and what you want. True love exists. Forever partnerships are waiting. Give yourself a chance to discover them by taking a stand in the name of your needs.

Solferino, N., & Tessitore, M. (2019). Human Networks and Toxic Relationships. Retrieved 7 June 2021, from http://dx.doi.org/10.13140/RG.2.2.18615.68001

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Writer. Host. Certified coach. Host of the Practical Growth Pod. Master Practitioner NLP. Get all my books and resources at the link below.

Pelham, AL
2834 followers

More from E.B. Johnson

The Reason Your Relationship Gets Less Exciting Over Time

Do you feel like your relationship is getting boring with time? If so, you’re not alone. A lot of couples go through a slump at some point in their long-term relationships. Whether they’re overwhelmed by stress, or just going through a natural shift, getting the spark back is of key importance. Find your passion again and work to bridge the divides that are drifting you apart.

Read full story

The Best Ways You Can Leave Your Bad Relationship (the Right Way)

Not every relationship stands the test of time. Some partners are for a season or an age. Things change and people change too. The person we fall in love with is not always the person we end up committed to. Be honest when you aren’t getting what you want, or you’re attached to someone who can’t hold space for your needs. The right love is out there for you, but it asks that you let go of the wrong love first. Is it time to breakup with your partner? Do it the right way and exit with grace.

Read full story

Use These 5 Ground Rules to Exit Your Bad Relationship with Grace

Every single one of us has tumbled our way through a terrible relationship. We know what it means to feel upset, unloved, resentful, or heartbroken. The dreams we build come crashing down around us. The people we choose to love aren’t always the people who can make it through life with us.

Read full story

Viral Ukrainian Firefighter Photo Actually Shows Firefighters Battling Tasmanian Bushfires

As the war in Ukraine rages on, images and videos continue to bleed through the edges of social media. Last week, many of those images were said to depict European firefighters who had joined in the Ukrainian resistance. A particularly heart-rending image of a trio of exhausted heroes went viral. In the image, three soot-faced men are shown safe - but exhausted - in the back of a rescue vehicle.

Read full story

This Is What the 5 Love Languages Really Look Like in Action

If you think that the 5 love languages boil down to gifts and greeting cards — you probably had some pretty confusing relationships. That’s because that this simplistic understanding of the way we connect doesn’t even begin to scratch the surface of what it really means to meet someone’s intimate needs. By broadening your understanding of what these love languages really mean, you can unlock powerful relationship skills that will boost your ability to connect.

Read full story

The 3 Biggest Reasons You Keep Repeating Bad Relationships

Feel like you keep falling into bad relationship after bad relationship?You’ve read all the books and done all the therapy — but nothing is paying off. By now, you’re frustrated and probably ready to give up. It doesn’t have to be that way, though. In short, there are 3 core reasons things keep playing out this way. Address one (or all) of these issues, and you’re on your way to getting the relationship that you’ve always wanted.

Read full story

The Best Ways You Can Deal with a One-Sided Relationship

Does your relationship feel like it’s entirely one sided? Maybe it seems like you’re doing all the emotional labor for your partner, but they don’t show up to support you in the same way. Or, you may be one of those couples who don’t split the chores and duties of your lives and households equally.

Read full story

The Key Steps of Going No-Contact with Someone You Love

Has someone in your life become toxic or corrosive? Do they make you feel worse about yourself or the life you’re working hard to build? No one should make us feel powerless, drained, or insecure on the inside.

Read full story
6 comments

What’s Happening Between Lance Tsosie & Chelsea Hart Is Important to Pay Attention To

While you may have tried to avoid it, it’s time for you to pay attention to what’s happening over on TikTok. Right now, it’s all about the latest drama — taking place between two of the apps biggest creators (ModernWarrior and ChelseaHartIsMe). You might think this isn’t important, but it’s direly so. This superficial and emotionally immature mess has now spiraled into a community catastrophe that is putting real lives and mental health at stake.

Read full story
4 comments

Practical Ways to Build Meaningful Relationships After Heartbreak

Getting our hearts broken is one of the worst pains to experience. It’s a unique type of betrayal and one that leaves a scar. That scar follows us into every other relationship we build, and can prevent us from fully loving and showing up for our partners. For us to build meaningful relationships on the other side of heartbreak, we have to break out of the pain that burns us out and embrace a new, and better, way of connecting in love and in passion.

Read full story
1 comments

How to Rebuild a Relationship After They Decide to Cheat

When one partner decides to cheat, it can leave the other totally destroyed. We put a lot into our relationships, and when that commitment is violated, our trust is violated with it. Have you and your partner or spouse hit the dreaded infidelity patch? Are you struggling to move on and forgive one another? These are some of the best ways to rebuild a broken relationship after your partner decides to cheat.

Read full story
22 comments

Is Your Relationship Addiction Preventing Your Happiness?

Let’s face it. Some people are addicted to relationships. They like the thrill of the chase, and they love the feeling of being attached to someone. It can be a physical hook, an emotional one. In most cases, the results are the same. An addiction to love can be as damaging as any other addiction in our lives. Unless you want to lead a future of heartbreak and uncertainty, you must break out of your patterns and find a better way to love and connect with the world (and people) around you.

Read full story
6 comments

Breadcrumbing Is the New Dating Trend You’ve Probably Been a Victim Of

Breadcrumbing is one of the most sinister forms of romantic manipulation that can plague our dating lives. Rather than committing or giving us the room we need to pursue what we want, someone who breadcrumbs you only gives you just enough attention to follow along. They don’t really love you, and they certainly have no intention of committing to you in any actual way. All they want is the attention that you offer them, and only on their terms. When you’re being breadcrumbed, you aren’t being considered with humanity or compassion.

Read full story

How Narcissists Sabotage Their Lives and Relationships

We spend a lot of time recovering from and talking about narcissists and the damage they inflict on our lives. It’s true. Your life can be absolutely derailed by an encounter with a narcissist. Especially when that narcissist is a parent, partner, or close friend. Living with narcissistic personality disorder (or NPD) comes with its own threats too, however. Narcissists spend a lot of time being miserable and filled with rocky relationships and unfulfilling lives. They are their own worst enemies, and they self-sabotage with their inability to separate self from ego.

Read full story

Better Ways to Deal with the Displaced Aggression in Our Lives

The people in your life are tired of being punished by your endless anger and blowups. Believe this — the explosions are growing tired. All the hard words and the stonewalling? It’s transparent. You’re taking out your anger on others through displaced aggression. You’re doing it directly, indirectly. You’re probably putting it everywhere but where it needs to be: squarely in your lap. That’s because you are the only one who can resolve the discomfort of your anger? Want to stop feeling so out of control. Learn to take the reins, self-soothe, and process the aggression that an unfulfilling life has left you with.

Read full story

The 10 Brutal Realities Of Abusive Relationships

Are you in an abusive relationship? We don’t always like to admit the truth that’s staring us in the face. All the same, we must see these painful pairings for what they truly are. Accepting the brutal realities of your toxic relationship is an important first step on a long journey that will bring with it great love and great reward. Do you have the courage to take that first step? Admit what you’ve been running from and give yourself the chance at happiness you deserve.

Read full story

What You Need to Know About Your Narcissistic Family

Of all the advice out there on narcissists, very little of it is aimed at the narcissistic families. Structured around the designs of one (or more) narcissistic figures, these families destroy their members and perpetuate trauma, unquestioned, for generations. If you’re coming back from decades of abuse in a narcissistic family, then recovery is never simple nor straightforward. It’s a matter of peeling back layers, painfully, until the light can shine on your wounds. Dealing with a narcissistic family isn’t like dealing with any other toxic structure. It’s a war designed to break you, and it requires hard choices.

Read full story

Great Goals For Couples Looking Ahead in 2022

The year behind us is gone, and millions of couples are having important conversations. We’re all looking ahead with trepidation at what comes next — unsure of ourselves and our world after the exposures of the past 20+ months. Some couples have forged new connections through some of the darkest of times. Others have held on tight to what they have, despite the crushing pressure and the endless blows of social and economic unrest, the raging pandemic, and unfettered climate change.

Read full story

They Had Their Reasons for Ghosting You

There’s a reason they ghosted you. It may not be a reason that you like. It may not even be a good reason at all. Most people, however, have a reason for their behavior. Seeing and understanding this reasoning can be painful, but freeing too. When we are honest about what happened to us, we are empowered to recognize deeper aspects of ourselves. That’s the key to building the life we want and recovering from the painful experiences that hold us back.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy