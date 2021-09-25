The Best Ways to Support a Partner Facing Infertility

E.B. Johnson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KY17b_0b70PE3W00

by: E.B. Johnson

In life, there are those who look forward to building a family of their own more than anything else. Sadly, those dreams are snatched from them when they receive the life-shattering diagnosis of infertility. Have you and your partner recently had your family plans shifted? While there’s no one-size-fits-all solution for healing from this heartbreak, there are steps we can take to help our partners (and ourselves). Reach for one another in empathy and understanding, and know that this is only a change — not the end of the road.

Infertility can take a serious toll.

When building a family is a key part of your life’s plan, it can be hard to comprehend the complicated emotional fallout that comes with an infertility diagnosis. Society places a lot of emphasis on the organic creation of the family. When we can’t do that, it can put us in a place of grief, shame, and even loneliness. In order to help our partners heal, we have to confront these side-effects and create a new vision of a happy future.

Grief and sadness

Perhaps the most immediate and common emotion post-infertility is grief. When building a family is important to you, finding out that you’re infertile is like having a dream ripped right from your hands. It’s a loss of all the children you imagined and the family you fantasized about. When that’s been our focus for so long, it takes time to build a new vision worth investing in.

Overall decline

Receiving an infertility diagnosis affects us on a number of levels. Extremely painful on an emotional level, when we learn we can never have children, we can find ourselves battling feelings of depression, anxiety, fear, stress, fatigue, worry, and hopelessness. These build until they also create adverse effects for our physical body. A partner in grief for their infertility can experience an overall decline in mental and physical health.

Sense of loneliness

There’s a certain kind of loneliness that infertile people can experience. Even if they are surrounded by the love of family and friends, they can still lack in the presence and love of a child. This parental experience is very important to some, and without it they can develop a warped sense of loneliness or lacking in their lives. In order to escape this, the hurting person has to learn how to see the love around them in a new light.

Excessive shame

There’s a shame that comes with infertility that people don’t like to talk about. Nonetheless, it exists. Women are especially vulnerable to this, as there is an extreme emphasis placed on their ability to create life. When they fail to do that, a quiet sense of shame can generate. This shame is goaded on by outlandish statements like pregnancy being the “proof of womanhood”.

Stressed relationships

Infertility issues aren’t something which just take a personal toll. They can also cause a lot of stress in our overall relationships. Were you and your partner banking on building a family together? Being diagnosed with infertility strips a dream and a plan from both of you. That’s hard to deal with, and so is the emotional fallout. This can put a lot of stress on a relationship. Conflict often can (and does) arise.

Feeling like a failure

Because the world places such an emphasis on “having a family” we can feel like a major failure when we aren’t able to have that. We feel like we don’t fit in, or as though something may be lacking in us on a personal level. None of this is true, however. Nevertheless, these feelings of failure can lead to lowered self-esteem and all other types of negative feelings.

Supporting your partner through infertility.

If your partner has recently received an infertility diagnosis, there are steps you can take to support them (and yourself). Respect their feelings and never underestimate how the hurt might affect them. Take your ego out of it, but don’t forget to reach out for your own support when you’re struggling. More than that, don’t try to fix things. Talk when they’re ready and be present as a shoulder to cry on in whatever way they need.

1. Respect their feelings

The first step in supporting our partners through infidelity is necessarily respecting their feelings. This goes hand-in-hand with our boundaries. Your partner is going to respond emotionally (and perhaps physically) to their loss. Within that, they are going to need you to react or stay on the peripheries. Although their pain may make you want to save them, this isn’t the right move. What you have to do is observe what’s going on and then work to honor whatever healing journey your partner begins.

Respect your partner’s feelings in totality. Respond to their emotions the way they need you to respond. Maybe they want space, maybe they need you to hold them while they cry. Be the partner their emotions need you to be. Don’t try to push in by providing what you think they need in this moment.

It’s important to note here that you cannot predict your partner’s grief, no matter how well you know them. We all respond to profound pain differently. Some of us automatically harden ourselves and rise above. For others, the road is a lot longer, and a lot more emotional. Your partner may be unable to attend a party or a restaurant with babies for weeks or months. Their personality might change entirely. You need to make room for these changes and look to make adjustments of your own as things move forward toward healing.

2. Don’t try to fix things

Being forced to watch your loved one suffer is, in many ways, worse than suffering yourself. When you love someone, you don’t want them to experience pain. Unfortunately, that’s not something you can protect them from. We can’t strip our partners of their suffering. We can’t take it from them, or fix it for them. The only thing we can do is support them. Stepping in and taking charge is really one of the worse things we can do.

Don't try to fix things for your partner — no matter how badly you want to. There’s nothing you can do to change the reality of this situation, and it’s not your job too. Your only real role is to be a continuing fount of love and support for your partner who is struggling in a very deep way.

You have to resist the urge to step in. When you do this, you actually step over your partner’s feeling and their experience too. You take over it, and that doesn’t leave a lot of room for them to grieve and express themselves in whatever way is needed. That’s why it’s crucial that you avoid taking action as the initial throes of grief wash over your relationship. Sometimes, in a storm, there’s nothing to do but buckle down and hold on. Once the brunt of the nastiness has passed, then you can begin the cleanup.

3. Get your own support

Believe it or not, being a supportive partner isn’t just about being there for your loved one. It also involves being there for yourself. Even if you aren’t the one diagnosed with total infertility, the discovery can still take a toll. Beyond that, dealing with your partner’s pain will also increase your own pain; which erodes your happiness and sense of self, too. You need support as much as your partner does. If you really want to be there for them, then you need to have someone there for you.

Don’t — for a second — underestimate your own need for support throughout these trying times. Build your own support network. Reach out to your most-trusted loved ones and let them know what’s going on. Lean on them and allow them to show you the same support you’re showing your partner.

It’s also important that you seek your own medical support when the time is right. If you’re still serious about building a family and getting to the root of your infertility issues, then you should go out on a limb and get your own medical history checked out. Sometimes, the failure of a partner to conceive can be tied in to our own medical issues. Make medical reassurance a part of your own healing journey. It can be of great help down the road when you and your partner have future conversations.

Putting it all together…

Has your partner received an infertility diagnosis? This is one of the most painful experiences we can undergo, and it can dramatically change the trajectory of our lives. In order to heal, we often need the love and support of those closest to us. That’s where you come in as a partner. As the center of their interpersonal relationships, you have a responsibility to show up in the ways in which your partner needs you to.

Respect your partner’s feelings and whatever grieving needs they express. Everyone responds differently to their pain. If they want space, give them space. If they want you to hold them close — reach out. Take your ego out of it and don’t try to fix things for your partner. They don’t want you to take charge of their grieving process. They want you to be present. When they’re ready to talk, sit down and quietly listen as they open up and share their hurt with you. Don’t judge then. Don’t interrupt them. And don’t assume you know what they’re thinking. Beyond that, make sure you get the support you need. The journey of coming back from infidelity is a long one, and it’s going to take a toll on you too. Remember to have your own loved ones to lean on when the challenge grows too great for you to bear.

  • Noorbala, A., Ramazanzadeh, F., Malekafzali, H., Abedinia, N., Forooshani, A., Shariat, M., & Jafarabadi, M. (2008). Effects of a psychological intervention on depression in infertile couples. International Journal Of Gynecology & Obstetrics, 101(3), 248–252. doi: 10.1016/j.ijgo.2007.12.010
  • Pengelly, P., Inglis, M., & Cudmore, L. (1995). Infertility: Couples’ experiences and the use of counselling in treatment centres. Psychodynamic Counselling, 1(4), 507–524. doi: 10.1080/13533339508404151

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Certified Life Coach | NLP-MP | Entrepreneur | I create transformative personal development and self-help content that helps you improve your life and your relationships across the board. You have the power to transform your life, but you have to heal yourself first.

Pelham, AL
1444 followers

More from E.B. Johnson

These Are the Signs Your Partner Isn't In Love with You

Unrequited love is a painful, strange, one-sided affair that can make us feel vulnerable and undermine our happiness in a number of ways. Loving someone that doesn’t love you back is agonizing and it leaves you stuck with torturous emotions that are hard to overcome. Worse than that, it can prevent you from loving yourself, and prevent you from connecting with the true love you’re looking for in this stressful and chaotic life.

Read full story
21 comments

Signs They Aren't In Love With You Anymore

by: E.B. Johnson (Image via Twenty20.com) Has your partner drifted away from you? Are they disappearing emotionally, or hurting you with small fights? Although we want to hold on to the love we share forever, that’s just not the way that life works out. Even when we start our partnerships in genuine love and respect, things don’t always end in the same way. Are you experiencing a temporary blip? Or is it time to admit the truth? Your partner may be pulling away because they’re not in love with you anymore.

Read full story
92 comments

The Different Stages of Narcissistic Friendship

A woman smiles as she traces her reflection in the mirror.Image via Twenty20.com. Is your friend a narcissist? One of the best ways to identify this type of toxic relationship is by looking for the patterns and stages that this type of friendship goes through. When a narcissist sets out to bring us into their lives, there’s usually a set pattern of idealization and devaluation that creates intense, codependent bonds. Once you admit that your friend is a narcissist, you can take steps to protect yourself and prevent further damage in the future.

Read full story
2 comments

Being the Scapegoat in Your Family

If you grew up the scapegoat in your family, then chances are you grew up hard and fast. It’s challenging being the emotional punching bag everyone is given license to punish. It’s difficult to be looked down on and dismissed your entire life, but you can turn all of that around in time. You can improve your life (and your outlook) when take a step back so that you can step into yourself and a future filled with love and acceptance.

Read full story
27 comments

How to Deal with Accidental Trauma

In this life we are placed in a variety of experiences which test us and challenge us in every age and in every phase. Some of these experiences are positive and some of them aren’t. Along the way, however, we can find ourselves encountering a number of accidental traumas which leave quietly leave us scared and fearful for days and weeks and years to come.

Read full story
4 comments

The Power of Creating Deeper Connections

The connection we feel to our partners is important, and it becomes even more important when we face moments of adversity or any of life’s many challenges. But what happens when this sense of connection fades? What happens when we get so caught up in the pressures of day-to-day life? Well, quite simply, we find ourselves becoming disconnected or divided from one another in a number of ways. Want to get your relationship back on track? Focus on rekindling your connection — the right way.

Read full story
1 comments

The 10 Signs Your Parent Was a Narcissist

by:E.B. Johnson (Image by @Maria_Sbytova via Twenty20) Growing up the child of a narcissistic parent (or parents) is a hard cross to bear. Hundreds of thousands of us around the globe were the unwilling victims of caretakers who couldn’t see us past themselves, and it has wreaked havoc on not only our mental wellbeing, but our self-esteem as well. When you’re raised by a narcissist, it’s impossible to be good enough — and that’s hard to overcome without some radical self-acceptance and some equally radical understanding.

Read full story
13 comments

The 8 Telling Signs They Don't Want to be With You Anymore

by: E.B. Johnson (Image by @lucioabbi via Twenty20) Although it can be one of the most painful things to admit, the people we love aren’t always honest with us about their feelings. Even if we care for them more than we care for ourselves, that doesn’t always mean they want to stay or that they want to build a life with us. It’s important to be honest with yourself when it feels like something isn’t right. Though your partner might say they want to be with you, there are some concrete warning signs that can reveal that they might be leading you on.

Read full story
14 comments

The 7 Signs You're Not Really in Love With Them

by: E.B. Johnson (Image by @natabene via Twenty20) We’ve been sold a lot of romantic visions of love, and while this might be the way things play out for some people — it’s not as common as we like to think. Relationships are hard. Building a life with someone else is complicated. Even when you believe in your heart that you love someone, you may not actually be in love with them. We have to be clear on what love means to us in order to build something great with someone else. Have you spent time cultivating this definition of love? Are you in love with someone, or do you just love them for the value they bring to your life? The answer isn’t always as simple as it seems.

Read full story
2 comments

Spotting the Signs of Toxic Family Enmeshment

Having a close family can be a great benefit our path in this life, but what happens when those family ties become too entwined? Known as enmeshment, this toxic path to family “bonding” leaves us lost, hurting, and devoid of any personal identity. In order to break free of this poisonous family habit, you have to detach yourself and reassess who you are and what you’re passionate about in your life. Then, we can begin to see our place within the unit and the paths we truly wish to take in order to get to our authentic happiness. Don’t allow yourself to stay trapped and caught up in the pain of other people. Set yourself free and see your family for what it truly is.

Read full story
18 comments

The Difference Between a Selfish Partner and a Narcissist

When it comes to relationships and psychology, narcissism is the new buzzword. You can hardly Google “love” without being shown at least a dozen articles on the looming threat of narcissists in your life. But is every single person who disappoints us really a narcissist? No. In fact clinical narcissism is relatively rare. Sometimes the people we love are just self-centered — and it’s up to us to decide what we are and aren’t willing to accept.

Read full story
25 comments

The Best Ways to Handle Family Rejection

Were you rejected by your family? This rejection can take many forms, but the effects are no less toxic. When we are rejected by our families, it hurts us deep in unseen places. It changes the way we see ourselves, and can also destroy our self-esteem and sense of reality. To survive and thrive on the other end of this rejection, we have to stand strong in our truth, build new chosen families for ourselves, and cultivate a greater acceptance that can empower us to transform our lives in the best possible ways.

Read full story

The Underhanded Tactics Gaslighters Use Against You

Are you being abused by a gaslighter in your life? There are all kinds of ways in which these toxic individuals can wreak havoc on our happiness and our futures. From blame shifting to denial and distraction — being honest and upfront is the only way to stand up for ourselves and protect ourselves from the gaslighters and other toxic abusers that exist all around us.

Read full story

Signs You're Actually Being Too Nice

While being nice is a great personality trait to have, our niceness can actually be taken too far. Does your kind nature land you in a lot of trouble? Are you walking around resentful? Are you overburdened and overwhelmed by everyone else’s needs and comfort? When we are too nice and too giving to the wrong people, they can use that against us in all the worst ways. Don’t let yourself get taken advantage of. Protect yourself and stand up for your happiness and your needs.

Read full story

The Subtle Signs of Childhood Trauma We Often Overlook

While some of us live openly with the knowledge of our turbulent pasts, not everyone understands or even recognizes the signs of childhood trauma in their lives. It’s understandable. The effects of this early trauma are complex and far-reaching. In order to find truth and connection in our adult lives, though, we have to be brave enough to pull back the curtain and accept how these traumas of the past are affecting our here-and-now.

Read full story

Is Online Dating Right for You?

Not everyone is cut out for the world of online dating. For some, it is an overwhelming and exhausting perspective. For others, it can become a toxic addiction that impedes genuine connection. Are you someone who is resilient enough to play the game of virtual love? Or are you someone who needs to connect in the real, physical plane? There’s no right or wrong answer. You simply need to be honest with yourself and adjust accordingly.

Read full story

The Truths We Discover When We Heal Our Trauma

More and more of us are realizing that we were the victims of childhood trauma. An emotionally scarring experience, victims of this type of deep-rooted trauma can find that they struggle in everything from self-image to their intimate relationships. Improving our lives requires that we move from our victimhood and empower ourselves to heal. When we do that, we realize new powerful truths which helps to increase our emotional awareness and our understanding (and love for) self.

Read full story

The Deal Breakers No Relationship Can Survive

Having deal breakers is a healthy part of setting our boundary lines. We all have to understand that there are some lines that can’t be crossed, yet we allow people that we care for to abuse us day-in and day-out. Why? Because we fail to realize the depth of our needs, and we fail to prioritize them appropriately too. Stop allowing your “better half” to push you over again and again. Figure out how to stand up for yourself and stop accepting deal-breaking behavior.

Read full story

How to Hold Space for Someone in Your Life

When it comes to supporting the people we love, we have to figure out how to hold space for them in our lives. To hold space, we have to drop our judgements and open up to others even as we create an authentic area in which they can express themselves. Holding space the right way enhances our relationships, but it also deepens our understanding of self and those we love.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy