Seen this guy? It may be worth $30,000.00

Photo by Federal Bureau of Investigation

Know this guy? It may be worth $30,000.00.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a reward of $30,000.00 for information leading to the location of Jason Lierl. Lierl was last seen between the areas of Capps Ranches Road in Benton County, Arkansas, and County Road 1101 in Madison County, Arkansas, on January 25, 2022. The FBI recently increased the reward from $10,000.00 to $30,000.00, highlighting the urgency and importance of the search for Lierl.

The FBI sometimes investigates missing persons cases. In this instance, the FBI is working closely with local authorities to locate missing persons and bring closure to families. Lierl has distinct tattoos that may help in identifying him. He has a tattoo of the words "Cross 1-11-12" on his right forearm and a tattoo of an Iron Cross on the side of his right bicep. He is 5'6 and weighs 160 lbs.

Law enforcement has recovered some of Lierl's belongings in various locations, including Fayetteville, Arkansas, Benton County, Arkansas, Madison County, Arkansas, and Eagle Rock, Missouri. This information suggests that Lierl may have traveled through multiple states.

The FBI is asking the public to come forward with any information they may have on Lierl. The increased reward is an indication of the FBI's commitment to finding Lierl and bringing him home safely. The public is also encouraged to call their local FBI office if they have any information or have recently sighted Lierl.

The search for Jason Lierl is ongoing, and the FBI is offering a reward of $30,000.00 for information leading to his location. The public is asked to be vigilant and report any sightings or information they may have to the authorities. The FBI is determined to find Lierl and bring him home safely.