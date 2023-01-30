Key Biscayne, FL

Plane Crash Lands in Wealthy Miami Community

Dylan Barket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xi536_0kVZs69a00
Photo byWikimedia Commons CCA 2.5

A small plane crash-landed on Key Biscayne, Florida on Saturday, January 28th, 2023. Key Biscayne is a small island town located off the coast of Miami, Florida. It is a popular tourist destination known for its beautiful beaches, parks, and outdoor recreational opportunities. The island is accessible via the Rickenbacker Causeway, which connects it to mainland Miami.

According to witnesses at the scene, the plane was flying low over Key Biscayne Saturday morning when it suddenly lost altitude and crashed down onto the Rickenbacker Causeway. Upon crashing, its wing clipped into a bus carrying passengers. Interestingly enough, a plane crash landed near the same spot in 2017.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, along with local police, quickly arrived at the scene to assess the situation and provide assistance. The passengers on the bus were all evaluated and found to be unharmed. It is reported that four people were aboard the plane, and none are reported injured. Thankfully, no one is reported hurt in the incident.

Saturday was a busy day for emergency services in Miami-Dade county. At roughly the same time, Miami-International Airport was shut down over a declared bomb threat. According to the Sun, a bag left in a terminal triggered a shutdown.

Similarly, at roughly noon, a massive fire engulfed 75 Miami Gardens apartments, destroying roughly 75 apartments, and displacing an estimated 200 residents. The fire caused the roof to collapse and caused major structural damage to the building.

Miraculously, with all the commotion on Saturday, no one was reported injured in any of the incidents.

