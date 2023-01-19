Ring wants this Robo-Drone to patrol your home while you're away

Photo by Alex Knight on Unsplash

Ring, the maker of the popular doorbell camera, may soon offer an automated drone camera to patrol your home while you're away.

According to their website, the "always on" indoor camera "can move around it when you're away" - it can do this because the camera is attached to a miniature flying drone that uses navigation sensors to patrol your house while you're away. The drone was designed to offer peace of mind through a guard-like patrolling that can be set up to wander your home while you're away.

The drone, which is 7.50 in. x 7.50 in. x 5.52 in, features 1440 x 1440 HD, In-Flight Live View. The camera offers a 120° horizontal, 120° vertical viewing angle. Compared to regular drones, the always-on drone is relatively small, which allows it to "move safely inside your home – giving you a flexible point of view when you're away."

Recently, a video of the "always on" ring drone went viral on Reddit, triggering an avalanche of comments. Users had both positive and negative things to say about the always-on-camera. User Tipper420 wrote: "Wouldn't multiple cameras be a lot easier than this?". Other users, like Triflingmagoo, stated, "My cats will destroy this camera within the first minute of flight."

Ring was also on popular tv show "Shark Tank", where it failed to make a deal. Amazon later purchased Ring Inc. in 2018 for a supposed 1 billion dollars.

Only time will tell if consumers are interested in the Ring "always on" camera.