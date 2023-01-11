Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00

Photo by FBI

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the apprehension and conviction of Steven Eugene Clifford, a former licensed chiropractor who is wanted for the alleged sexual assault of 11 victims. The crimes are alleged to have occurred between 1998 and 2002 at his chiropractic office in Carnelian Bay, California.

In January of 2002, Clifford was arrested by the Placer County Sheriff's Department for sexually assaulting several of his patients, including a juvenile. A seventeen-count felony complaint was filed in February of 2002 in the Superior Court of California, County of Placer, alleging the sexual assault charges. Clifford pleaded "no contest" to three of the counts, but failed to appear for his January 28, 2003, sentencing. As a result, a federal complaint for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution was obtained in the United States District Court, Eastern District of California, Sacramento, California, based on the multiple state charges of sexual assault. He has been missing since 2004.

Clifford is described as a white male, 5'10, 165 lbs, blue eyes, with scars on both of his lower arms and is known to consume alcohol heavily and frequent nightclubs. He was last seen driving a 2002 metallic tan Dodge Extended Cab XL-T truck towing a white fifth wheel camper, and it is believed that he may now be in France, Belgium or Canada. He is known to enjoy boating, camping and riding motorcycles and speaks some french. It is also believed that he is taking prescription Lithium.

The FBI is urging anyone with information about Clifford's whereabouts to come forward and speak to authorities. They are asking anyone who may have been a patient of Clifford's during the time in question or who may have information about his activities to contact the FBI's Sacramento Field Office.

The FBI is committed to protecting the public and bringing those who commit such heinous crimes to account for their actions. The FBI is asking the public to be vigilant and to contact the authorities immediately if they believe they have seen Clifford. The public should be aware that he should not be approached as he may be dangerous, and they should contact the FBI immediately.

The FBI is also reminding the public that sexual assault is a serious crime that affects not only the immediate victims but also their families, friends and communities. The FBI encourages anyone who may have been a victim of sexual assault or has information about such crimes to come forward and report it to the authorities.