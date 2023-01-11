Kissimmee, FL

Florida Man Allegedly Murders BDSM Partner After Partner Bites his Genitals

Dylan Barket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eHVyG_0kAImcTd00
Photo bySteven Straiton CCA 2.0

On January 3, 2023, Osceola County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of Bryant Scott Demelo, a Florida man wanted on manslaughter charges. It is alleged that Bryant murdered his partner after a BDSM encounter went wrong.

In a statement posted Friday, January 6, 2023, the Sheriffs office said:

“On September 5, 2022, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address in Kissimmee, Florida, regarding a suspicious death. Violent Crimes Unit Detectives and the 9th District Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene. While inspecting the scene, the deceased victim was wearing bondage gear and appeared to have trauma to his body. Detectives identified Bryant Scott Demelo as the last person who had been in contact with the victim."

Following the victims murder, officers met with Mr. Demelo who admitted to meeting the victim online for sex, and engaging in sexual intercourse with the victim.

"Detectives met with Mr. Demelo, who provided detailed information about his sexual encounter with the victim before death. Mr. Demelo told detectives he and the victim met on an online chat group for sexual encounters, and the two arranged to meet in person. According to Mr. Demelo, during oral sex, the victim bit down on his penis, which caused Mr. Demelo to beat the victim."

Following the encounter, it is alleged that Mr. Damelo attacked the victim, seriously wounding him and rendering him unconscious. The victim later died from his wounds.

"The victim suffered severe injuries and was knocked unconscious. Mr. Demelo then fled the scene without calling 911 or rendering aid. The Medical Examiner’s office has ruled the death was caused by blunt force trauma and strangulation. Detectives later obtained an arrest warrant for manslaughter for Bryant Scott Demelo. On January 3, 2023, Bryant Scott Demelo was arrested in Seminole County for an active warrant and is waiting to be extradited to Osceola County. At the time of arrest, he was in possession of methamphetamine.”

The Osceola County Inmate Search states he is charged with “782.07-1 - NEGLIG MANSL OTHER THAN BY VEH” and being held with $25,000.00 set as his bond.

# Florida Man# Murder# Penis# BDSM# Funny

