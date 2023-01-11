Dangerous Leak in Downtown Miami Causes Closures

Photo by Dylan Barket

Downtown Miami was recently rocked by a gas leak on Flagler Street between NE 1st and 2nd Ave. The leak, which was caused by a ruptured gas line, forced the closure of several blocks in the heart of the city.

According to reports, the gas leak was first detected at around 9:00 a.m. on a Tuesday. Emergency crews were immediately dispatched to the scene, and they quickly sealed off the area. Firefighters, police officers, and city employees worked tirelessly to contain the leak and prevent it from causing any harm to the public.

The gas leak caused the closure of Flagler street between 1st and 2nd Avenue for several hours, causing traffic jams in the morning rush hour. Heavy Police presence deterred pedestrians from walking within a one-block radius of the leak. The Metro-Rail ceased operations in the vicinity and offered bus services instead.

Despite the inconvenience caused by the gas leak, there were no injuries or fatalities reported. Emergency crews were able to quickly contain the leak, and were able to repair the damaged gas line within a matter of hours. The cause of the ruptured gas line is still under investigation but is likely connected to the construction of Flagler street currently underway.

The Flagler Street Beautification Project is currently in phase two of its plan to transform Flagler Street into an iconic, festival-style boulevard and enhance its operations and activities.

In the meantime, normal operations have resumed and residents and businesses alike are grateful for the fast work of the emergency crews who ensured the safety of the public during the incident.