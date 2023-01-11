Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern California

Photo by Downtowngal via CC SA 3.0

A viral video has shown the LA river raging for the first time in a long time.

The Los Angeles River, also known simply as the LA River, is a major waterway that runs through the city of Los Angeles and several other municipalities in Southern California. The river is roughly 51 miles long and drains an area of over 834 square miles. Recently, Southern California has experienced unprecedented rains that have causing what you see in the video above.

The LA River has a long and storied history, dating back to pre-colonial times when the Tongva people lived and fished along its banks. In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the river was heavily engineered and channelized to control floods and provide water for the rapidly growing city of Los Angeles. This concrete encasement has been a defining feature of the river for decades, but in recent years there has been a growing movement to revitalize the river and make it more accessible to the public.

Recently, the Los Angeles River has been experiencing overflow due to heavy local storms that have been hitting the region. The river's concrete channels are not able to absorb the large amounts of water, causing it to overflow its banks. This not only poses a risk of flooding to nearby communities, but also causes damage to the river's ecosystem and wildlife habitats. The overflowing water carries sediment and pollutants downstream, which can impact the water quality and harm aquatic life. Additionally, the overflow causes damage to the riverbank, threatening the safety of infrastructure and the city.

It is important to note that this situation highlights the need for a more sustainable water management system that can adapt to the changing weather patterns caused by climate change, where heavy storms and flooding are more likely to occur. This includes the construction of more green infrastructure, such as rain gardens and bioswales, which can help to reduce the volume of water running into the river, as well as new forms of flood control infrastructure that can better cope with heavy rainfall. Improving the water management system of the river will not only reduce the risk of flooding and damage to the ecosystem but also help to ensure the river remains a vibrant and valuable resource for the people and wildlife that depend on it.

In recent years, several projects have been undertaken to address this issue, including the construction of a new flood control channel and the creation of several storm water capture