Unclaimed Property in California: Could You Be Sitting on a Fortune Without Even Knowing It?

You may be owed a fortune and not even know it. Unclaimed property in California refers to any financial asset that has been abandoned or forgotten by its owner. This can include wages, bank accounts, stocks, insurance policies, tax refunds, and even safe deposit box contents. The California State Controller's Office is responsible for holding and safeguarding this unclaimed property until it is claimed by the rightful owner or their heir.

In California, financial institutions and businesses are required to report and turn over unclaimed property to the State Controller's Office after a certain period of inactivity. This period, known as the dormancy period, varies depending on the type of property. If you think you may have unclaimed property in California, you can search the State Controller's Office's database online to see if your name appears. If it does, you will need to provide proof of ownership and identification to claim your property. This process is generally straightforward and can be done online through the State Controller's Office's website.

If you are unable to locate the unclaimed property or are having difficulty claiming it, you can contact the State Controller's Office for assistance. They have a dedicated team of professionals who are available to help you through the process of claiming your unclaimed property.

Unclaimed property is a common occurrence, and it is estimated that there are billions of dollars in unclaimed property in California. Don't let your property become a part of this statistic – make sure to regularly check for unclaimed property and take steps to claim it.

