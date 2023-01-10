Live in New York State? You Could Be Entitled to a Share of $17 Billion in Unclaimed Funds

Photo by Alexander Schimmeck on Unsplash

You may have up to $17 billion waiting for you in an account - or something like that. The New York State Office of the State Comptroller (OSC) maintains a database of unclaimed funds, which includes money and other assets that have been turned over to the state because the owner cannot be located. This could include things like insurance refunds, security deposits, stock dividends, returned cash, and even unused gift cards, among other things.

As of 2023, the New York State Office of the State Comptroller's unclaimed funds database contained approximately $17,000,000,000 (billion) in unclaimed assets. This money and property belongs to individuals and businesses who are unable to be located, and it is held in trust by the state until the rightful owner comes forward to claim it. It is estimated that the OSC returns approximately $1.5 million in unclaimed funds to New Yorkers every day.

The OSC's unclaimed funds database is accessible to the public, and people can search for unclaimed funds that may belong to them or their family members. If a search is successful, the owner of the funds can claim them by completing a claim form and providing the necessary documentation.

The process of claiming unclaimed funds can vary depending on the type of asset and the amount of money involved. In some cases, the claim process may be straightforward and only require a few documents to be submitted. In other cases, it may be more complex and require additional documentation or a court order. You may even qualify to claim funds for a deceased spouse, parent, or relative.

It is important to note that there are companies and individuals who may try to charge a fee for helping people claim their unclaimed funds. However, the OSC's website states that it does not charge any fees for its services, and people can claim their unclaimed funds for free directly through the OSC's website or by contacting the office directly.

If you are or were a New York resident and believe you may have unclaimed funds in the state, it is worth taking the time to search the OSC's database to see if you are owed any money. The process of claiming unclaimed funds is a free and simple way to potentially recover money that is rightfully yours.

