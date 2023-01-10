Florida Man Sentenced to 20 Years in $746 Million Dollar Scheme

Photo by Sebastian Pichler on Unsplash

Doctor Michael J. Ligotti, D.O., a 48-year-old physician who served as Medical Director or Authorizing Physician for over 50 sober homes, substance abuse treatment facilities, and clinical testing laboratories in the Palm Beach County area, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for his role in a massive multi-year scheme to defraud health care benefit programs.

Ligotti was found guilty of billing these programs for fraudulent tests and treatments for vulnerable patients seeking treatment for drug and/or alcohol addiction. The scheme, which operated between 2011 and 2020, “billed over $746 million and paid approximately $127 million for fraudulent urine drug tests and addiction treatments”.

According to court documents, Ligotti signed standing orders stating these patients needed unnecessary and expensive tests and treatments. They then billed health care benefit programs for these tests and treatments. “In exchange for Ligotti’s authorization of these urine drug tests, the treatment centers required their patients to regularly visit Ligotti’s clinic, Whole Health LLC, for additional treatment and testing, or allowed Ligotti’s staff to come to their facilities to conduct tests and treatment there.”

