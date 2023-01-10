Miami Dolphins May Defy the Odds as Longshot Super Bowl Contenders

Photo by Michael Smith via CC SA 2.0

On January 15, 2023, the Miami Dolphins defeated the New York Jets 11-6 in the final game of the regular season. This win secured the Dolphins a spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The game was a defensive battle, with both teams struggling to get points on the board. The teams were tied 3-3 at halftime, but the Dolphins were able to come back in the second half and score 5 points against the Jets 3.

The victory was a historic moment for the Dolphins, who had been working towards a return to the playoffs for the past few seasons. It was also a memorable moment for the team's fans, who had been patiently waiting for their team to make a comeback. However, it wasn’t always an uphill battle for Dolphin’s fans.

The Dolphins were founded in 1966 as an expansion team and began play in the American Football League (AFL). They joined the NFL in 1970 as part of the AFL-NFL merger. The team was named the Dolphins by owner Joe Robbie, who hoped to give the team a unique and appealing identity. The Dolphin mascot and logo were created by a contest winner, and the team colors of orange, aqua, and white were chosen to reflect the colors of South Florida.

The Dolphins had a successful start to their history, making the playoffs in their first season and reaching the Super Bowl in their third season. They went on to win the Super Bowl in 1973 and 1974, becoming the first team in NFL history to do so in the post-merger era.

Throughout the 1970s and 1980s, the Dolphins were a dominant force in the AFC, making the playoffs in 11 out of 15 seasons from 1970 to 1984. They had a particularly successful run in the 1980s, led by Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino and head coach Don Shula. Shula, who was with the team from 1970 to 1995, is statistically the most successful coach in NFL history and led the Dolphins to two Super Bowl appearances.

Despite their success, the Dolphins have struggled in recent years and have not made the playoffs since 2016. However, they have a dedicated fan base and a rich history, with a number of players, coaches, and executives being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Miami Dolphins have been given odds of +6000 / +6500 to win the Super Bowl (as of 01/09/2023), according to various sports betting outlets. This means that if you were to bet $100.00 on the Dolphins to win the Super Bowl, you would win $6,500.00. These odds reflect the perceived strength of the team and their chances of making it to the championship game.

It's true that the Miami Dolphins have long been considered a longshot to win the Super Bowl, with odds currently at roughly +6500. However, there are a few reasons why they might have a better chance than people think. First they have a talented group of skill position players on offense, including quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has shown flashes of greatness. They have a solid coaching staff led by Mike McDaniel, who has a proven track record of getting the most out of his players. While it's still a longshot, it's not impossible for the Dolphins to make a run at the Super Bowl.

From the stands to the sands, Fins up!