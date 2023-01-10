Over $2.5 Billion Unclaimed: Florida Treasure Hunt Website Helps Floridians Locate and Claim Unclaimed Property

Photo by Alexander Mils on Unsplash

Lived or worked in Florida? You may be owed money or property.

Florida's Treasure Hunt website is a valuable resource for residents and visitors of the Sunshine State who are interested in learning more about unclaimed property in Florida. "Florida has unclaimed property accounts with a total value of $2.5 billion. CFO Patronis is on a mission to spread holiday cheer and return every last cent back to its rightful owners. Since CFO Patronis took office in 2017, more than $1.8 billion in unclaimed property has been returned to Florida citizens."

Unclaimed property refers to any financial asset that has been abandoned or forgotten by its owner. This can include things like bank accounts, stocks, insurance policies, and even safe deposit box contents. When an owner cannot be located or is uncontactable, the property is turned over to the state of Florida for safekeeping until the owner can be found.

The Florida Treasure Hunt website is managed by the Florida Department of Financial Services, Division of Unclaimed Property. It is a comprehensive database that allows users to search for unclaimed property by name, business name, or property type. If a match is found, the website provides instructions on how to claim the property.

In addition to the search feature, the website also provides useful information about the unclaimed property process, including how to report unclaimed property, the deadlines for claiming property, and how to protect oneself from unclaimed property scams.

According to Florida's Chief Financial Officer & State Fire Marshal, Jimmy Patronis, in 2022, Florida returned more than 500,000 unclaimed property accounts valued at more than $351 million to Floridians. The website homepage claims that one in five Floridians have unclaimed property in the possession of the state.

One of the benefits of the Florida Treasure Hunt website is that it makes it easy for people to search for and claim unclaimed property. It is important for people to check the website regularly, as new property is constantly being added to the database.

Overall, the Florida Treasure Hunt website is a valuable resource for anyone looking to locate and claim unclaimed property in Florida.