Longtime Miamian and Local Legend Dead at 85

Harvey Ruvin passed away on December 31, 2022.

Harvey Ruvin was the Clerk of Courts for Miami-Dade County in Florida, a position he has held since 1992. Ruvin was responsible for managing the county's court records, including civil, criminal, and traffic cases.



Ruvin,”, "For decades, Clerk Ruvin was the embodiment of exceptional public service and a fearless leader for his constituents. He was also a truly wonderful and compassionate friend. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and all who had the pleasure of knowing him." Said 2022-23 Florida Clerks of Court Operations Corporation (CCOC) Executive Committee Chair and Indian River Clerk of Court and Comptroller Jeff Smith, CPA, CGFO, CGMA.

Ruvin had implemented several innovative programs during his tenure as Clerk of Courts. He established one of the first electronic filing system for court cases in Florida, which allows attorneys and the public to file documents electronically. This system has greatly improved the efficiency and speed with which cases are processed. Ruvin also introduced a program that allows the public to access court records online, making it easier for people to stay informed about the status of their cases or the cases of their loved ones.

Ruvin was actively involved in the community. He served on the board of directors for several local organizations, including Board of Directors of the National Association of Counties, Vice Chairman of National Immigration Forum, Delegate to the United Nations World Congress for a Sustainable Future, Vice-President of the North American section and as a member of the prestigious World EXCOM of the International Union of Local Authorities (IULA), Member of Miami-Dade Criminal Justice Council, Chair of the County’s Climate Change Advisory Task Force (CCATF) missioned to advise the County regarding Greenhouse Gas Reduction and Adaptation Planning.

Throughout his long career, Ruvin received numerous awards and accolades for his dedication to public service. Clerk Ruvin won Computerworld Magazine’s “2004 Medal of Achievement” for utilizing technology to achieve massive savings and enhancing the public’s accessibility to records. In 2008 Clerk Ruvin received the “Defender of the Everglades Award” by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Friends of the Everglades. In 2009 Clerk Ruvin was named the Inaugural Recipient of the “Reitmeister-Abess Award” for Environmental Advocacy by the University of Miami Abess Center for Ecosystem Science and Policy. And most recently, in 2020 Clerk Harvey Ruvin is the national recipient of the American Bar Association’s prestigious Robert B. Yegge Award, for his trailblazing and transformative work in the field of judicial administration.

Ruvin's commitment to improving the court system and serving the community has made him a respected and influential figure in Miami-Dade County. His leadership and innovative approaches have greatly benefited the county and its residents. He is followed by Luis G. Montaldo as Interim Miami-Dade Clerk of Courts. He will be deeply missed.