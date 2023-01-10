Man Busted by TSA attempting to Smuggle Twin Axes, "Death" and "Twin", onto Flight

Photo by Ramon Kagie on Unsplash

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) tweeted about an incident at Ronald Reagan National Airport, where a passenger attempted to two axes, named "Death" and "Twin" onto a plane.

According to the tweet, the TSA discovered the axes while the passenger was going through security. The passenger said "he was going to an axe throwing tournament." It is illegal to bring weapons on a plane, and the TSA tweeted a reminder that travelers can travel with weapons in checked baggage, but they must be declared and properly packed.

The tweet also included a photo of the axes. The TSA did not provide any further information about the incident, such as the identity of the passenger or the airline they were traveling with.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of following TSA guidelines when traveling by air. In addition to not being allowed to bring firearms on planes, travelers are also prohibited from bringing certain other items through security, including explosives, flammable liquids, and certain types of sharp objects.

It is important for travelers to familiarize themselves with the TSA's list of prohibited items and to properly declare and pack any items that are allowed in checked baggage. Failure to do so can result in delays and potentially serious consequences.

TSA regularly posts about incidents on their twitter. Recently, they tweeted about a four foot boa constrictor found in a Florida woman's baggage.

The TSA works to ensure the safety and security of air travel for all passengers. Incidents like the one at Ronald Reagan National Airport serve as a reminder of the importance of following TSA guidelines and doing our part to keep our fellow travelers safe.