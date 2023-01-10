The Miami Dolphins: From Expansion Team to Super Bowl Champions

Photo by César Hernández on Unsplash

The Miami Dolphins are a professional football team based in Miami, Florida. They are members of the American Football Conference (AFC) East division in the National Football League (NFL). The Dolphins were founded in 1966 as an expansion team and began play in the American Football League (AFL). They joined the NFL in 1970 as part of the AFL-NFL merger.

The team was named the Dolphins by owner Joe Robbie, who hoped to give the team a unique and appealing identity. The Dolphin mascot and logo were created by a contest winner, and the team colors of orange, aqua, and white were chosen to reflect the colors of South Florida.

The Dolphins had a successful start to their history, making the playoffs in their first season and reaching the Super Bowl in their third season. They went on to win the Super Bowl in 1973 and 1974, becoming the first team in NFL history to do so in the post-merger era.

Throughout the 1970s and 1980s, the Dolphins were a dominant force in the AFC. They had a particularly successful run in the 1980s, led by Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino and head coach Don Shula. Shula, who was with the team from 1970 to 1995, is the most successful coach in NFL history and led the Dolphins to two Super Bowl appearances. Don Shula holds the current records for regular season wins at 328 and combined regular and postseason wins at 347.

Despite their success, the Dolphins have struggled in recent years and have not made the playoffs since 2016. However, they have a dedicated fan base and a rich history, with a number of players, coaches, and executives being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. That changed yesterday, with the Dolphins beating the Jets, and the Patriots losing to the Bills.

In addition to their on-field success, the Dolphins are also known for their community involvement and charitable work. The team has a foundation that focuses on improving the lives of children and families in South Florida through education, health, and social service programs.

Overall, the Miami Dolphins have had a long and storied history in the NFL and continue to be an important part of the South Florida community.