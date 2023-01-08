Banking on the $7,500.00 EV Tax Credit? Not So Fast.

Photo by Austin Ramsey on Unsplash

Recently, Congress expanded the clean vehicle tax credit, removing manufacturer limits, and creating new categories of requirements for cars vs. suv's. This credit was set to expire at the end of 2022, however it was recently announced that it will be extended for vehicles purchased in 2023 and beyond.

Under the new guidelines, individuals and businesses that purchase a new qualified clean vehicle in 2023 or later may be eligible for a tax credit of up to $7,500. This credit is available for both electric and fuel cell vehicles, as long as they meet certain requirements.

To qualify for the tax credit, the vehicle must be purchased new and must be used primarily in the United States. In addition, the vehicle must meet certain emissions standards and must be on the list of qualified clean vehicles published by the IRS.

The list of qualified clean vehicles includes a wide range of electric and fuel cell vehicles from various manufacturers, including Chevrolet, Honda, Hyundai, and Tesla. The list is updated regularly to reflect the addition of new models and the discontinuation of old ones.

Certain models won't qualify under the new bill though. Notably, the IRS excludes the five-seater Tesla Model Y considering it to be a car rather than an SUV thus subject to the $55,000.00 price limit. However the IRS considers the 7-seater Model Y an SUV under the $80,000.00 SUV limit. This exclusion upset Elon Musk, who retweeted a popular electric car magazine asking people to write the IRS.

Individuals and businesses considering the purchase of a new qualified clean vehicle, it's important to check the IRS's list of qualified vehicles to ensure that the vehicle they are interested in is eligible for the tax credit. It's also important to note that the credit is subject to income limits and may not be available to all taxpayers.

Overall, the extension of the tax credit for qualified clean vehicles is a positive step towards reducing carbon emissions and promoting the use of clean energy in the United States. By providing financial incentives for the purchase of these vehicles, the government is encouraging individuals and businesses to make more environmentally-friendly transportation choices.