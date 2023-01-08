Four Foot Boa Constrictor Discovered in Florida Man's Luggage

Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash

On January 6th, 2023, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) spokesperson, Lisa Farbstein, tweeted about an incident that occurred at Tampa International Airport. According to the tweet, a passenger attempted to bring a Boa Constrictor onto their flight as a carry-on item. The four-foot constrictor, which was discovered during the TSA's security screening process, was found to be in good health and was subsequently removed from the passenger bag, and denied access into the airport.

While it may seem bizarre that someone would try to bring a constrictor onto a plane, this type of incident is not entirely uncommon. The TSA frequently shares images and stories of unusual items that are found in carry-on bags or checked luggage at airports across the country. These items can range from live animals to weapons and other prohibited items.

It's important to note that the TSA has strict rules about what can and cannot be brought onto planes. Live animals, with the exception of service animals, are generally not allowed in the cabin of an aircraft. In addition to constrictors, the TSA has also confiscated narcotics, weapons, and even a tarantulas from passengers attempting to bring them onto planes.

While the constrictor in this incident was not harmful and was quickly turned over to authorities, passengers need to be aware of the TSA's rules and regulations when traveling. Not only could attempting to bring prohibited items onto a plane result in fines or legal consequences, but it can also cause delays and disruptions for other passengers. It's always best to check the TSA's website or reach out to them directly with any questions about what can and cannot be brought onto a plane.