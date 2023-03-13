Did you know working teens can invest in a Roth IRA?

Did you know that if your teenager is working they can invest up to 100% of the money they earned into a Roth IRA? If you wanted you could put that money into an account for them and they could keep what they earned as well. The reason to use a Roth IRA versus a Traditional IRA is that your teenager will pay almost nothing in taxes anyway on this money because they will probably make less than the standard deduction. So why not put up to 100% of that earned money into a post-tax (Roth) IRA? Now they can pull that money out tax-free after 59 1/2 (or any of the principal that is invested at any time).

$6,000 invested by the time they are 18 years old could grow to almost half a million dollars by the time they turn 67 years old. This assumes a 9.4% annual rate of return which is the average of the last 50 years in the S&P 500 index fund.

If the market in the next 50 years follows the last 50 (and no guarantee of that) and you don’t contribute any more money to any other retirement accounts then you would have an estimated $489,779.60 at 67 if you had put in $6,000 when you turned 18 into a Roth IRA. The best part of that is that 100% of this money would be tax-free at 67 years old.

But what happens if you invest just $50 a month at the age of 18? $1,030,284.30 and that is the power of compound interest over time.

The advantage of this is that legally you could let the teenager keep the money and then put in up to 100% of their net earnings in a Roth IRA for them. Or come up with a split of what percent you will match if they invest at a young age. The big advantage is that the money can and should be put into a Roth IRA (up to $6,500 in the calendar year of 2023) and that money will be 100% tax-free when they turn 59 1/2.

The disadvantage is it is tied to the amount of money they make from a W2 or 1099 job. So in my state of Colorado, a teenager can start to work at 14 years of age (with highly restricted hours per week). At best then you would have four years to be able to put in money for them and again it would be limited by the amount they make. The other disadvantage is it is only up to $6,500 in 2023. So if they were able to make $10,000 from a job that year they could only invest (or you could only give them) $6,500 to put in their IRA. Note that giving money like this would fall under the gift tax exemption.

It doesn't take a lot to invest to get $1,000,000 if you start early enough. Imagine what could happen if your teenager then put in only $50 a month into that same account?