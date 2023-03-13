Can life insurance be used to generate wealth?

This is a very controversial subject. Those that follow growth-only stock market investing will tell you that term life insurance is all you need. But is there a way to build wealth and maintain control for a newborn or toddler?

Cash Value Whole Life Policies

I go into this in-depth in my article on being your own bank. The concept here is to open up a specialized whole-life account that builds cash value. I will say that this is expensive to implement and won’t do as well as a UTMA or UGMA if you were to put it into the total stock market or similar index fund. But these are guaranteed returns yearly and also are 100% tax-free. You can also remove money from the account as it is seen as a loan against the life insurance policy and therefore is also tax-free.

The advantage of cash value whole life insurance policies is that the cash value can be used for anything from schooling to buying a home, going on vacation, or potentially buying a duplex or quadplex for them when they turn into an adult and rent out the other si des to bring them in passive income. This money is post-tax and seen as a loan against the policy so it isn’t taxed. You can choose to pay back the loan or that money will be deducted when you die.

The money that you borrowed can still make money because it is considered a loan and not a withdrawal. Yes, this means you can withdraw $40,000 and still make the guaranteed 6%+ on that $40,000 because the insurance company could always get their money back if you were to die.

The money in this cash value policy does not count against the child or grandchild for school grants like the UTMA or UGMA does.

The main disadvantage is that you will need to buy a whole life insurance policy and then overfund it for 10 or more years and probably pay on it regularly for 20 years. Then after that, the policy can be written in such a way as to fund itself. You see you have to keep paying on a whole life insurance policy forever. But the earlier you get it in life the cheaper it is and if you come up with a disability you are still insured at the rate you took it out at. So I got one for my granddaughter when she was 8 months old when she is in perfect health. And let’s face it most of us are in the best health in those first early years and it is just downhill from there.

In addition to the long-term payments that you cannot afford to skip you will also pay more for fewer gains on this than investing in the stock market in a UGMA or 529 plan, but the gains are guaranteed at the beginning of each year. If they fall short then the life insurance company will make up the difference. If they do better than expected you will be paid more. But the rate of growth is typically around 4% – 8% depending on the market conditions.

If you want to read more about this pick up the book “What Would the Rockefellers Do?: How the Wealthy Get and Stay That Way, and How You Can Too” by Garrett Gunderson.