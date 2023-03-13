Can you pass wealth down to your children and grandchildren?

What are the ways that you can pass down wealth or invest regularly for your children or grandchildren? There are the two most common ways that I am aware of to do this and each has advantages and disadvantages.

UGMA / UTMA

Uniform Gift to Minors Act (UGMA) Account: A UGMA account is a type of custodial account where the account holder can contribute cash, securities (financial items you can invest in, such as stocks and bonds), and insurance policies. This is available in all 50 states.

Uniform Transfer to Minors Act (UTMA) Account: A UTMA account is a type of custodial account where the account holder can contribute any type of investment. Like the UGMA accounts, owners can contribute cash and investments. They can also put physical assets such as real estate into these accounts. This is not available in all 50 states, so the UGMA may be your only option depending on where you live.

UGMA allows you to put up to $32,000 a year per the gift tax in US law. If you are a couple you can give up to $64,000 a year. Note that this is yearly so if you have 4 people you want to gift money to in a UGMA then your total gift for everyone cannot exceed $32,000.

The advantage of these accounts is that you can invest the money in pretty much any fund that is available in an IRA. I would recommend an index fund like the total stock market or the S&P 500. Read more about index funds and all of the different options you have for investing here.

The disadvantage of these accounts is that you will need to pay taxes on the earnings of the account and it is a little complex. For a full article on UGMA / UTMA taxes go here. In a nutshell, the first $1,100 in earnings from these accounts are free. The next $1,100 is paid out at the child's tax rate (also typically free). Anything else after $2,200 a year will be taxed at the owner of the account's rate.

The other disadvantage is that any money withdrawn will be taxed as well. So if they decide to use the money for college they will withdraw this money as income tax which could be expensive. And any money in these accounts would count toward the child's net worth for the purposes of calculating any college grants. This could potentially mean that Pell and other grants would be denied if there is a lot of money in these accounts.

Finally, once the child turns 18 or 21 (depending on the state) the UGMA or UTMA is 100% legally theirs. Can you imagine what you would have done with let's say $1,000,000 at 18? Yeah, not a pretty picture. So many will try to convert this over to a trust before then but that can be expensive.

529 Plans

There are two types of 529 plans:

529 college savings plans are the most common type. Investments grow tax-free and can be withdrawn tax-free for educational expenses such as tuition, room & board, and required textbooks.

529 prepaid plans let you prepay part or all of in-state public tuition, locking in the tuition at the time of payment.

The advantage of this account is that it can be used for any child or grandchild and isn't necessarily tied to a named individual so if you had 3 grandchildren and the oldest decided to not go to college then that money could be used for the other two. That is not the case with any of the other options listed here.

The disadvantage is that it can only be used for college education and related expenses tax-free. If you decide to use this money for other things it is taxed like income. Also, many states have a cap as to how much money can be saved through this method, and if you have more money in there than is allowed your earnings are just taken by the state.

This is not a way to provide generational wealth, but rather offset the cost of college. The other disadvantage is that no one knows if college will be worth it in the coming years as more and more companies have stopped requiring it. I foresee that colleges will need to totally revamp themselves in the next 20 years for them to be relevant.

