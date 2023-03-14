Can I setup a Robinhood or WeBull account for my minor child?

Can you use an investing app like Robinhood or WeBull to start investing for your child who is a minor?

Can I make a Robinhood account for my child?

No, Robinhood or WeBull, or other similar accounts currently do not offer custodial accounts for children as it is currently against the law for these companies to do so. You can open up different types of investment accounts for children.

If you want to invest for your minor child look into these options:

Uniform Gift to Minors Act (UGMA) Account: A UGMA account is a type of custodial account where the account holder can contribute cash, securities (financial items you can invest in, such as stocks and bonds), and insurance policies. This is available in all 50 states.

Uniform Transfer to Minors Act (UTMA) Account: A UTMA account is a type of custodial account where the account holder can contribute any type of investment. Like the UGMA accounts, owners can contribute cash and investments. They can also put physical assets such as real estate into these accounts. This is not available in all 50 states, so the UGMA may be your only option depending on where you live.

At any major brokerage, you can open either one of these accounts for a minor. Think of this like a 401k program with a lot more options but also more taxes. The child will fully own the account at 18 or 21 depending on the rules of the state you live in and will pull it out at their earned income rate.