Is a 401k worth it anymore?

Back In 1981, the IRS issued new rules that allowed employees to fund their 401k through payroll deductions, which created the 401k’s popularity. Within two years, nearly half of all big companies were offering 401k’s or were considering it, according to the Employee Benefits Research Institute.

This was a great idea, except that most companies saw this as an opportunity to remove pension plans. By removing a pension plan companies were able to offload the responsibility for retirement and saving for retirement onto the worker. To be fair most workers are incapable of fully understanding what was given to them.

While that is better for those that like more control and have the knowledge to use it, overall I don’t think the 401k was a good idea given what happened to pensions. Although, not being tied to a company for 20 years to fully fund retirement in my mind is a good thing. So it is a mixed bag like any major decision in life.

Regardless, this is the system we have had since 1978 and even more so since 1981. So this is the system most people have (or one like it) to invest their own money for retirement because pensions are pretty much a thing of the past unless you are in government and some areas of finance. This leaves you with social security, which will be cut by 25% in the 2030s per the IRS, and any retirement accounts or other assets you have managed to accumulate.

Overall, a retirement plan is one of the few options you have available to you unless you start to invest in real estate. The easiest way to invest is in a 401k or other retirement account like a 457 / 403b or an IRA.

