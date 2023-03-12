Can I open a 401k on my own?

Yes, you can open a 401k on your own even if your employer does not offer one, but ONLY if you own a business. So if you only have a job with an employer and they don’t offer a 401k program then an IRA is your only option.

If you are self-employed or have a small business/side hustle in addition to your day job, then yes you can open up a small business 401k. In fact, there are numerous financial institutions that will help you in setting up a 401k plan of your own. It’s an excellent way to save money for retirement, as the contributions are tax-deductible and the money accumulates interest over time.

How much does it cost to open a 401k?

If your employer has the option for you to contribute a 401k then you can divert a percentage of each paycheck toward it. I haven’t seen any brokerage let you do less than a percent or fractional percentages so it would cost at least 1% of one paycheck. Though it would be advantageous for you to put in at least enough to take advantage of any company 401k match you are offered. Typically between 5% to 6% from what I have seen personally.

For small business 401k, you can open up the account without any money down, any fees, and any trade fees with Charles Schwab.

How much does it cost to have your own 401k?

To have a 401k there are no fees. However, depending on what you invest in there are some fees. If you invest in index funds they have the most diversification with the least amount of fees. Therefore, you could invest in the biggest publicly traded companies in the US or Internationally for less than 0.05% fees with any of the major brokerages like Vanguard / Fidelity / Charles Schwab.