When I was a contract worker or when I used to work in retail I had no access to a 401k. Millions of Americans cannot access one of the best retirement options available. That said, if you are an hourly worker, you should still have access to an IRA. What are your other options if you max out $6,500 for the year 2023 / $6,000 in 2022? Let’s find out below.

What do I do if my employer doesn’t offer a 401k?

If you are employed by a company that does not offer a 401k, it can be difficult to figure out what your next steps should be. Retirement planning is important for everyone, regardless of their employment status. Thankfully, there are several options available for those who don’t have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan.

One option is to open an individual retirement account (IRA). IRAs allow you to save money on your own and provide tax advantages as well. With an IRA, you can choose from different types of investments such as stocks, bonds, or mutual funds, and decide how much you want to contribute each year. Additionally, some employers may even offer a matching program if you open an IRA with them—so it pays to do your research!

Another option is investing in a Roth IRA. A Roth IRA is a post-tax account that has certain advantages when you go to take your money out. All of the principal can always be withdrawn tax and penalty-free at any time. After 59 1/2 any money made on your investments can also be removed tax-free.

