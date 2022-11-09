The importance of a good credit score

If you follow Dave Ramsey you will learn to remove all debt and I am all for removing all high-interest debts.

But, and this is a big but, you will be told to go cash only and you won’t need a credit score. If you don’t have a good credit score you will lose a lot of options in your life and it will close off some means for generational wealth.

You will need a credit score to buy a home or buy rental properties. You will also want one for any small business loans and such. Without it, those options are gone.

But why do you need a credit score and what is it?

Why you need a credit Score

A credit score is a number that represents your creditworthiness. It is used by lenders to determine whether you are a good candidate for a loan and what interest rate you will be offered. A high credit score indicates that you are a low-risk borrower, which means you are more likely to repay your debt on time. A low credit score, on the other hand, may result in higher interest rates and could even prevent you from being approved for a loan.

There are many reasons why you need a credit score. For one, it can help you get approved for loans with favorable terms. A high credit score means you’re less likely to default on your loan, so lenders will be more willing to offer you better terms. Additionally, a good credit score can help you save money on interest payments.

What is a credit score?

Your credit score is a number that lenders use to decide whether to give you a loan and how much interest to charge. A high score means you’re a low-risk borrower, which could lead to a lower interest rate on a loan. A low score could lead to a higher interest rate and could mean you won’t be approved for a loan at all.

Most people have a FICO® Score, which is created by the Fair Isaac Corporation. There are also other credit scores, such as VantageScore® and Experian®.

Lenders look at many factors when they’re deciding whether to give you a loan. In addition to your credit score, they’ll also consider your employment history, income, and debts.

You can get your credit score from several sources, including some credit card companies and personal finance websites.

How is a credit score calculated?

A credit score is a numerical expression that lenders use to evaluate an individual’s creditworthiness. The higher the score, the more likely the borrower is to repay the debt. The calculation of a credit score is based on information in an individual’s credit report. This information includes the amount of debt owed, payment history, and other factors.

The most common type of credit score is the FICO score, which ranges from 300 to 850. Lenders use this score to determine whether or not to approve a loan and what interest rate to charge. A high FICO score indicates low risk, while a low FICO score indicates high risk. For example, a lender may charge a higher interest rate for a loan to someone with a FICO score of 620 than someone with a FICO score of 780.

What factors influence your credit score?

Credit scores are important because they give lenders an idea of how likely you are to repay a loan. There are a number of factors that influence your credit score, including:

–Your payment history: This is the most important factor in your credit score. Lenders want to see that you’ve been making timely payments on your debts in the past.

–Your credit utilization: This is the amount of debt you’re carrying compared to your credit limit. A high credit utilization ratio can hurt your score.

–The length of your credit history: A longer credit history generally means a higher score.

–Your mix of accounts: A diversified mix of both revolving (e.g., credit cards) and installment (e.g., auto loans) accounts can help improve your score.

The importance of a good credit score

A good credit score is important for several reasons. First, it allows you to borrow money from lenders at a lower interest rate. This can save you hundreds or even thousands of dollars in interest payments over the life of a loan. Second, a good credit score can help you get approved for a lease on an apartment or home. And finally, employers sometimes check credit scores as part of the hiring process. This was true when I worked for Visa. They checked my credit score and wouldn’t hire those with less than a 680.

A good credit score is usually anything above 700. To get a good credit score, you should make all your payments on time, keep your balances low, and avoid opening too many new accounts at once. You should also check your credit report regularly for errors and dispute any that you find.

You are entitled (legally) to one free report per year. If you go to Experian.com and sign up but only do the free report you can see what your score actually is. I know that two credit cards and my bank also will give me my credit score for free. It only shows one of the three reporting agency’s numbers.

Depending on the lending bank they may just favor one agency or take all of them and average them, or take all of them and take the lowest or highest.

In short, a credit score is a number that can be used in any number of ways and is impacted slightly differently depending on who is calculating it. We will cover how to improve the score below.

The consequences of a bad credit score

The consequences of a bad credit score can be pretty profound. First, you may be rejected to borrow money for a home, car, personal loan, credit card, or other loans. Second, you could get a loan but only with a much higher interest rate. On larger loans, this will cost you thousands and perhaps tens of thousands more in payments in the case of a home for example. Third, it could bar you from jobs that require you to have access to financial information – this is mainly around the banking industry.

A bad credit score is anything lower than 680 as that is the number that typically means you can’t get a home loan. If you are in the 500s or less it means that you are untrustworthy with money. So anyone that will lend you money will only do so at the 20% or higher rate. That may not sound like much, but if you borrow $100 you will pay back $120 at a 20% rate. If those payments are stretched out longer than a year for example then you will pay more money than just $20 on a $100 loan.

How to improve your credit score

It isn’t hard to improve your credit score, but it will take some time.

Pay bills on time

The first thing to do is to pay all of your bills as soon as you are paid. If you are paid twice a month then figure out which bills need to be paid at the beginning of the month and which need to be paid in the middle of the month. Then pay them accordingly.

This is the best way to improve your score as frankly it is the point of the credit score: Can I trust you to pay me back?

If the answer is a firm yes then I don’t need to figure in much risk (interest) to this lending. If the answer is no, then I need to add a lot of interest to make sure I can get my principal back as fast as possible (high-interest that is paid first).

Don’t close accounts

You will want to have several accounts that have been open for 99 months.

Again the point of the credit score is to know if you will pay back your debts. So if you have been paying your loans back for years then you probably will continue to do so. If you don’t, then you probably won’t.

So leave the accounts open as it will give you credit history and even if that history is bad it will still help you once you pay your bills on time or maybe even pay them off early.

Check your report

Before I bought my first home in the mid-2000’s my mortgage broker (I use a broker for literally everything. Mortgages, car insurance, etc. They make their money finding you the best deal if you find the right ones) pulled my full report and we went over it. She told me what to pay off first to get a better credit score so when I bought a house 4 months later I saved thousands on the mortgage payments.

When I was reviewing the report I found a $6,000 debt that I had paid off 3 years ago but they never removed it. So I called them and said, “I was checking my credit report and you still show I owe you $6,000 but I paid that off years ago.” They checked and went, “Oh yeah, we will remove that from the report, sorry.”

Basically, the companies are all about ruining your credit score but aren’t always “Johnny-on-the-spot” to report good things or acknowledge that your debts are paid off.

Therefore, pull your free credit score report (one per year by law) and see if it is accurate or not. If not, make some phone calls to get it corrected.

Here is what you can do with a good credit

Once you get your credit score over 740, preferably above 800, you can look into ways to use that credit score for more than just personal gain.

Yes, you could get a great interest rate on a home and car loan and you should if you need a home or a car loan.

My home is at 2.75% because of when I refinanced it (July 2021). I co-signed on a car for my daughter-in-law and that is under 3% as well. It makes little sense to pay these items off early since the cash could be used to make more than that interest rate.

So you could invest this in the stock market. If you need to know how that would work see my article about investing on autopilot that will help you navigate the best index funds with the least fees that outperform Warren Buffet.

Once you have been able to maximize your 401k and IRA and know how you are saving the most on taxes for those then you can move on to other means of saving.

One way will be to create a business and I will be writing more on how to create a profitable business in this blog at length soon. If you want to know one of the best and cheapest ways to make money online check out this video by a friend of mine.

The other way is to get into real estate investing. If you are interested in reading more about that, here is my list of real estate resources that will help introduce you to many of the best options.

