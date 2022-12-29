Maintaining Calm Amid Chaos: Families Pack ‘Go Bags’ to be Ready for Natural Disasters

The Taylors prepare their Go Bags Photo by Courtesy of the Taylors

“We're definitely experienced in natural disasters,” said Destin resident Kelly Taylor, who, along with his wife Chelsea and their Border Collie, Daisy, are accustomed to yearly hurricanes and tropical storms.

With extreme weather events escalating in frequency and severity in recent years, experts urge families to plan ahead for natural disasters. Ready.gov, a FEMA website, recommends putting together a “collection of basic items” to last for several days, including food, water, a change of clothes, cash and a flashlight.

The Taylor’s large “go bag” contains all the necessities for both themselves and their dog. “If you suffer a direct hit from a natural disaster,” said Kelly, then “everything in your go-bag is absolutely mandatory for you at that moment. The simplest things that you take for granted being available are now gone, and it's not like they can be replenished very easily.”

“Communication is key,” explained Chelsea Taylor, who mentioned that one of the items they have is a radio that allows them to hear transmissions of where there might be emergency services available.

The Taylors credit regular disaster-preparedness reminders through their congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses and on the Christian organization’s official website, jw.org, for helping them to keep at the ready.

“Being ready to face a natural disaster may be the difference between life and death when it unexpectedly hits,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesperson for the Christian organization. “We can’t just say life is precious; we need to live it. That’s why the Bible’s advice to take practical steps to protect ourselves and our families from danger makes so much sense — even if threats seem far off.”

In flood-prone Louisa, Kentucky, Brandon and C’onia Fitch made preparing go bags a fun activity for kids Nolan, Gavin and Stella, letting them pick out their own bags and add their favorite toys and nonperishable snacks.

“Everyone in the family had a role in preparing the bags,” said Brandon. “They know what’s in them, and they know where to find them.”

The importance of being ‘go bag ready’ was put to the test last year when floodwaters surrounded their home in rural Appalachia.

In pitch darkness and with freezing water rising steadily in their home, the Fitches loaded their go bags — and Princess Pickles, 6-year-old Stella’s beloved guinea pig — into the family car and drove to higher ground.

By morning, four feet of muddy floodwater had devastated the Fitches’ home and brought into sharp focus the true value of their efforts to prepare.

“It took a bit of the panic away,” said C’onia. “It seemed like a daunting task … but I’m so glad we did it.”

“You’re not going to regret it,” agreed Nolan, 16. “It could save your life.”