A.I.-Generated Art Won a Prize. Artists Really Aren't Happy.

The annual art competition at the Colorado State Fair this year awarded medals in all the regular categories, include painting, quilting, and sculpture.

Nevertheless, one participant, Jason M. Allen of Pueblo West, Colorado, didn't use a brush or a piece of clay to create his work. Using Midjourney, an artificial intelligence tool that transforms words into extremely lifelike images, he produced it.

One of the first artificial intelligence (AI)-generated works to win such an award was Mr. Allen's creation, "Théâtre D'opéra Spatial," which prompted a ferocious backlash from other artists who accused him of, effectively, cheating.

On Wednesday, Mr. Allen responded to a call and defended his job. A.I. was used to create his work, which was presented under the name "Jason M. Allen via Midjourney," he claimed, and he denied deceiving anyone about its creation.

I won't apologize for it, he said. "I won and followed all the regulations,"

Artificial intelligence (AI) has long produced art. But this year's technologies, such DALL-E 2, Midjourney, and Stable Diffusion, have permitted even the most novice artists to produce intricate, abstract, or lifelike artworks by merely typing a few words into a text box.

Many human artists are clearly worried about their own futures as a result of these apps; after all, why would anyone pay for art when they could make it themselves? Heated discussions regarding the ethics of AI-generated art have also resulted from these apps, as well as opposition from those who believe that they are just a high-tech version of plagiarism.

Mr. Allen developed an obsession and produced hundreds of photos, amazed at how lifelike they were. Regardless of what he typed, Midjourney seemed to be able to succeed.

He said, "I couldn't believe what I was seeing." "I had the impression that some evil force, or otherworldly force, was behind it."

Mr. Allen eventually decided to enter one of his Midjourney masterpieces in the section of the Colorado State Fair.

for "digital art/photography that has been changed digitally." He submitted the canvas print to the judges after having it produced locally.

He explained, "The fair was approaching, and I thought: How fantastic would it be to show people how great this art is?"

A few weeks later, Mr. Allen spotted a blue ribbon hanging next to his entry while strolling the Pueblo fairgrounds. He had won in the division and received a $300 reward.

He said, "I couldn't believe it. I had the idea, "This is exactly what I set out to do."

(Mr. Allen refused to provide the precise text prompt he gave Midjourney to create "Théâtre D'opéra Spatial. However, he believed that the French translation, "Space Opera Theater," offered a hint.)

Following his victory, Mr. Allen shared a picture of his contest winner in the Midjourney Discord channel. It ultimately found its way to Twitter, where it prompted a furious outcry.

One Twitter user said, "We're watching the death of artistry actually occur before our eyes."

Another person said, "This is so nasty." I acknowledge the potential benefits of A.I. art, but how can you claim to be an artist by creating one? Definitely not.

Some artists supported Mr. Allen by saying that deploying artificial intelligence (A.I.) to make a piece was same to using Photoshop or other digital photo tools and that human creativity was still needed to come up with the right suggestions to produce an award-winning piece.

In accordance with the rules for the category, which permit any "artistic practice that uses digital technology as part of the creative or presentation process," Mr. Allen made an adequate disclosure of his affiliation with Midjourney when submitting his work, according to Olga Robak of the Colorado Department of Agriculture, which runs the state fair. She claimed that the two category judges were aware that Midjourney was an A.I. software, but they later admitted to her that they would still have given Mr. Allen the top award even if they had known.

Technology-related issues are nothing new. The development of the camera forced many painters to recoil because they viewed it as a devaluing of human artistic ability. (The French poet and critic Charles Baudelaire referred to photography as "art's most mortal enemy.") Similar to how computer-aided design programs and digital editing tools were criticized by purists in the 20th century for needing too little talent from their human collaborators,

Some critics maintain that the younger generation of A.I. tools are unique not just because they can easily create beautiful works of art. They operate the same way. Applications like DALL-E 2 and Midjourney are produced by downloading millions of photographs from the internet and teaching computers to identify relationships and patterns in those images. The algorithms are then trained to create new images in the same style. Therefore, artists who publish their works online may accidentally aid in the development of their algorithmic rivals.

Digital artist RJ Palmer tweeted last month, "What makes this AI different is that it's explicitly trained on current working artists." This entity is actively anti-artist and wants our employment.

Even those who find AI-generated art to be remarkable have concerns about the process used to create it. The most talked-about artificial intelligence (AI) picture generator presently offered, DALL-E 2, was characterized as "bordering magic in what it can conjure, but poses so many ethical problems, it's hard to keep track of them all" by technologist and writer Andy Baio in a recent essay.

The award-winning Mr. Allen remarked that he felt for artists who worried losing their jobs to A.I. tools. He said, however, that their ire should be focused at corporations rather than those who use DALL-E 2 or Midjourney rather than real artists.

It shouldn't be seen as a critique on technology, he said. "The technology is not the source of ethics. It resides in people.

And he urged artists to get past their concerns about artificial intelligence, even if it was just as a coping mechanism.

Mr. Allen said, "This won't end." "Dude, art is dead. It is done. A.I. won. Humanity lost.