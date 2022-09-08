'Noah's Ark', deemed inappropriate for the sea and imprisoned off the British coast

The modern replica of Noah's Ark, which was detained by British maritime authorities since they deemed it unable to be towed from Ipswich, England, back to the Netherlands, is in hot water.

The Ark, a floating museum featuring Bible antiquities, is currently controlled by Aad Peters, a producer of theater and television in the Ditch. The ship, which has been at the port of Ipswich for 18 months, was impounded by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) of the United Kingdom. Peters is liable to daily fines of around $700.

An MCA official stated, "The vessel, Noah's Ark, will remain held until all deficiencies have been fixed and an MCA surveyor is invited to ensure they have been corrected."

The museum argued that the ship was exempt from international regulations because Dutch officials had designated it as a "non-certified floating object." However, British officials are unable to obtain a waiver from the Dutch government allowing the ship to return to Holland because Peters did not register the ark.

According to documents obtained by a local newspaper, the MCA ascertained that the ark cannot be released until it has the appropriate paperwork to comply with antifouling laws and obtains a load line certificate. The former ensures that the vessel has no protective coating or surface therapies that would harm marine life, and the latter is a certification for boats to safely sink into the water under various conditions.

The Ipswich Star, a local newspaper, studied emails and found that coast guard chiefs had "severe concerns" about the state of the vessel.

The emails stated, "We do have concerns about this vessel and we cannot rely on God's grace that it may be safely towed to Holland."

The ship is in an "impossible stalemate" between British and Dutch authorities because the owners want to leave, but the Coast Guard won't let them. UK Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps has been asked to mediate.

The Dutch Department for Transport stated, "We are aware of the situation and are in talks with relevant agencies in the U.K. and the Netherlands." Safety is still first and paramount.
After the ark was transported to Norway in 2015, Peters was questioned about its capacity to endure a biblically significant flood. Peters said that the ark couldn't withstand rough seas.

No, sadly. Although I dislike the phrase "miracle," getting to Norway was a miracle.

