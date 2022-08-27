Incredible Ancient Afghanistan Ruins That Will Blow Your Mind

The old history of Afghanistan, a landlocked country in Central Asia, is full of mesmerizing cultures, from early wandering tribes to the kingdoms of Achaemenid Persia, the Seleucids, the Mauryans, the Parthians, and Sasanians, as well as steppe people like the Kushans or the Hephthalites. All these cultures have left their mark on the region, leading to a unique blend of cultures and religions.

Photo by Cybele Plate

Topography & Peoples

Afghanistan claims borders with Iran to the west, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan to the north, Tajikistan to the northeast, China to the east and northeast, and Pakistan to the southeast. The country is one of the primary connectors between Central and South Asia. This fact has given the region tremendous geopolitical significance. Throughout the millennia, vital strategic attack routes and marketing ways led through the areas of contemporary Afghanistan. Prominent examples are the Silk Road and the Khyber Pass.

Still, transportation through Afghanistan has challenges. Most of the country varies between mountainous terrain and deep, narrow valleys. The mighty Hindu Kush range separates the plains in the north and southwest. The southern part is comparably arid, and the Registan Desert covers large areas in the Kandahar province.

As in early times, many of the residents today are modest farmers or herders. Mostly the northern parts provide fertile grounds. Therefore, rivers and streams have always played a vital role in urban systems and early farming. Ancient cultures have developed close to waterways such as the Helmand, Kabul, and Oxus rivers.

As Afghanistan is rich in minerals, mining activities have played a pivotal role since ancient times. Unfortunately, the mountainous and rough terrain makes it challenging to reach these resources. Early inhabitants of Afghanistan, therefore, had to work hard to harvest precious ores.

Despite the strong roots of Islam in the population today, the country has seen a variety of influences. The first well-recorded rulers of the area were the Achaemenid Persians. Yet, they were far from the earliest people to shape the region.