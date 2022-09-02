Titanic Clips With 8k Rms: New Details

In this 8K YouTube clip, an explorer on the RMS Titanic wreck uncovered new information.
On April 15, 1912, the RMS Titanic, a White Star Row British passenger ship, sank in the North Atlantic Ocean after colliding with an iceberg during her opening ceremony voyage from Southampton, England, to New York City, America.

She was the second of the three Olympic-class steamships run by the White Star Line and the largest ship in history when she began service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X70Fu_0hVz50KD00
Image Credit:Shutter Stock

The ship had 16 lifeboat davits that could each lower three life rafts, for a total of four boats. However, she only carried 20 lifeboats, and four of them proved to be difficult to launch as she was sinking. More than 1,500 of the projected 2,224 passengers and personnel on board died.

The 2022 Titanic Project, an initiative of OceanGate Expeditions, shot the 8K footage. The video shows the renowned bow of the Titanic, the starboard anchor, hull number one, a massive anchor chain (each link weighs close to 91 kilos, or 200 pounds), the number one cargo hold, and strong bronze capstans.

A portside anchor carrying information about the builder, Noah Hingley & Sons Ltd., as well as dramatic degradation evidence where a piece of the Titanic's rail has collapsed and fallen away from the ship, were also photographed.

One of the human boilers that dropped to the ocean floor whenever the Titanic split in two is also seen in the video. Notably, one of the single-ended boilers was the first to be found when the Titanic's debris was located back in 1985.

"Our group of scientists and maritime archaeologists will be able to describe the disintegration of the Titanic more precisely as we acquire additional footage in 2023 and beyond thanks to the incredible detail in the 8K footage. We will be able to zoom in while sustaining 4K quality thanks to the 8K footage we captured, which is essential for immersive and large-screen multimedia productions. The amazing colors in this footage are even more stunning, according to Stockton Rush, president of OceanGate Expeditions.

"There are very minor changes in some places of the wreck when comparing footage from 2011 and photographs from 2021. The 8K and 4K, as well as other footage from the 2022 Titanic Mission, will be evaluated for any changes by our science team. When we dive, having specialists on board the Titan submersible enables them to evaluate the wreck through direct observation, direct our examination of different aspects of the wreck, and carry out their own evidence gathered from the imagery, says Rush.

As new footage is filmed by upcoming expeditions and can be examined year after year, it is expected that the footage will help scientists determine the Titanic's pace of destruction. With the aid of scientists, the film will also support the identification of species found on or near the Titanic, and archaeologists will be able to more fully record various aspects of the wreckage and debris field.

