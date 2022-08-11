A rare 400-year-old ship discovered in a German river is an incredible example of time travel.

A 400-year-old cargo ship that "sank virtually standing," avoided decomposition at the hands of voracious shipworms, and preserved the barrels of lime it was transporting for the stone-building business centuries ago has been found by maritime archaeologists in northern Germany.

The ship, a rare find, is from the Hanseatic era, which spanned the 13th to the 17th centuries and saw a group of northern European trading guilds rule the Baltic and North Seas. In this area, wood rots very quickly underwater, therefore there aren't many shipwrecks from this era that have ever been discovered. The river Trave, which flows about 5 miles (8 kilometers) inland to the city of Lübeck, is thought to have carried a layer of fine mud that quickly engulfed and protected the wreck from the elements. This is why maritime archaeologists believe the wreck survived beneath the waves.

In 2020, authorities conducted a normal sonar investigation of the Trave's navigable channel and discovered the ship's wreckage for the first time. Between Lübeck and the port of Travemünde at the river's outlet to the Baltic Sea, the ship is submerged in water that is mostly salty at a depth of around 36 feet (11 meters).

According to Fritz Jürgens, the project's lead maritime archaeologist and assistant chair of protohistory, medieval, and postmedieval archaeology at Kiel University in Germany, the wrecked ship was between 66 and 82 feet (20 to 25 m) long and may have been a galliot, a single-masted cargo ship popular during the Hanseatic period. At that time, the Hansa, a prosperous bloc made up of towns and guilds from northern Germany and other parts of Europe, controlled trade in the Baltic and the North Sea.

The wrecked ship may have been a galliot, a single-masted cargo ship popular during the Hanseatic period, according to Fritz Jürgens, the project's lead maritime archaeologist and assistant chair of protohistory, medieval, and postmedieval archaeology at Kiel University in Germany. It was between 66 and 82 feet (20 to 25 m) long. At that time, trade in the Baltic and the North Sea was governed by the Hansa, a thriving group of towns and guilds from northern Germany and other regions of Europe

.The discovery of 150 or more nearly undamaged wooden barrels on or near the shipwreck suggests that the quicklime cargo was on board when the ship sank in the late 17th century. Quicklime, a key component of the mortar used in stonework, is produced by burning limestone.

The source for this would have been in Scandinavia, specifically in the north of Denmark or the center of Sweden, according to Jürgens. Due to the lack of significant limestone resources in northern Germany, "we know that this cargo was coming from there, most likely to Lübeck."

The shipwreck may have happened in December 1680, according to historical research. The voight, or bailiff, of Travemünde questioned an unidentified addressee in a letter from that time that was found in the Lübeck historical archives.

to get a galliot's cargo back after it became stuck in the river. According to Jürgens, that is consistent with what is known about the Trave shipwreck, including the findings of a dating method called dendrochronology, which showed that the tree ring patterns evident in the ship's timbers were from trees cut down in the 1650s.

Before entering Lübeck, the ship was probably turning when it came aground on a shoal in the river, a shallow location that is still present today and still poses a threat to ships that are unaware of it. It's likely that workmen in the 17th century rescued some of the ship's cargo, keeping it afloat, but the ship soon sank because of leaks caused when it hit the shoal, the expert added.